One of my favorite parts of Amazon Prime Day — other than when I can get ahead on early beauty deals — is when I can stock up and save on things that are already staples in my beauty routine. One is the viral snail mucin that’s now over half off, but another is the self tanner Ashley Graham and I both love that’s now 32% off with a Prime membership.

In collaboration with famous TikTok influencer, Alyssa McKay, the luxe self-tanning brand St. Tropez marked down its Classic Bronzer Mousse to $30 for those with Prime memberships only — a rare (and major) price cut for the brand. Considering the fact I use this stuff on a weekly basis now, I will be stocking up on a few ASAP — especially because I don’t know how long this deal will last.

Get the St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzer Mousse (Originally $44) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

One of my favorite self tanners on the market, this bronzing mousse provides my fair skin with a natural golden tan that doesn’t end up streaking, and it doesn’t have that icky self tan smell. The brand says the tan develops in four to eight hours, but personally I apply it using the brand’s self tan applicator mitt at night and wake up a bronzed goddess. Note: I also take a shower after I wake up to ensure there’s no transfer onto my clothes or sheets.

It also has a major fan base of Amazon shoppers, with over 6,000 bottles sold in the past month. On top of that, over 13,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, many of which are alongside a glowing review.

One shopper, who called it the “best self tanner on the market,” said that it “delivers a natural-looking tan that rivals a day at the beach, without any streaks or orange tones.”

“[The] St. Tropez self-tanner is simply phenomenal!” they said. “The application is effortless, and the results are consistently stunning. I’ve tried numerous self-tanners, but none compare to the flawless finish and long-lasting color of St. Tropez. It’s my secret weapon for a sun-kissed glow all year round.”

Currently an ambassador for St. Tropez, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and America’s Next Top Model judge Graham, once said that she’s “obsessed” with the brand. No matter whether it’s a photo shoot or a red carpet, Graham always shows up looking absolutely stunning and with the most gorgeous and natural-looking self tan.

The only thing that could be better than the gorgeous bronze glow that comes from the St. Tropez Bronzer Mousse is the internal glow that comes from saving some extra cash while buying it. But trust Us, you’ll want to move quickly on it, because this deal won’t stick around for long.

