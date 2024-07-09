Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no time more important than your wedding day to have utterly stunning, perfect, flawless, glowing skin. And since Alex Cooper is a girl’s girl, she revealed the serum she used to get hers in tip-top shape for her big day. And no, it wasn’t some fancy treatment. It was this TikTok-viral drugstore serum that’s now on sale for 52% off on Amazon.

In a video with Vogue, the Call Her Daddy podcast host recreated her entire wedding day skincare and makeup routine so all of Us could get the look too. You would think someone of her stature would be using only luxury products ahead of the momentous occasion, but no. She put her trust in the Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, an Amazon skincare bestseller, to get her “glowing” skin — and it’s now just $12.

“This has been the one product that has kept my skin more hydrated, I would say, past 20 minutes,” Cooper said. “I feel like whenever I’m putting on serums, I find that it feels amazing in the moment and then all of a sudden I’m like downstairs making my coffee and, I’m like, my face is already dry.”

Get the Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence (originally $25) on sale for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

The serum’s formula doesn’t sound sexy, but boy, can it make your skin look sexy. It’s formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which, in short, promotes hydration and anti-aging by repairing and refreshing the skin. It’s also lightweight, quickly absorbs into the skin and is 100% natural. And you can rest easy knowing that no snails were harmed in the making of it, as it’s derived in a safe and eco-friendly way.

Cooper is far from the only one who’s found love for the serum. It’s a massive bestseller on Amazon, with over 100,000 bottles sold in the last month alone. On top of that, shoppers have left it over 70,500 five-star ratings, many alongside glowing reviews.

One of those reviewers, who’d only been using it for three weeks, said they can already “see and feel a difference” in their skin. “My skin feels more smooth, pores are smaller, more hydrated and definitely plump,” they said. “I use it under my moisturizer day and night and have seen an improvement in my forehead fine lines.”

If this serum is good enough for Cooper to use ahead of her wedding day, it’s good enough for Us too. But you’ll want to act quickly on this sale. With early Amazon Prime Day deals going up and down left and right, we don’t know how long this major discount will last!

