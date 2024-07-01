Why Alex Cooper Doesn’t Wash Her Face: ‘Please Don’t Judge Me’

Alex Cooper opened up about skipping face wash in her skincare routine.

“I don’t wash my face,” the “Call Her Daddy” podcast host, 29, said in a Friday, June 28, YouTube video for Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” series. “Please don’t judge me. I just realized early on when I was breaking out a lot, my skin was super oily and it was confused and I was struggling a lot with my skincare,” she explained.

Cooper noted that when she stopped washing her face, “all of a sudden I stopped having pimples.”

After skipping the step, Cooper kicked off her skincare routine by applying Paula’s Choice RESIST Advanced Replenishing Toner to her face. “It is really hydrating to my skin,” she gushed. “Everything I put on my face, I want to try to maintain some hydration. We want to look like that Hailey Bieber donut,” she quipped, referencing Bieber’s viral dewy look.

Bieber, 27, again inspired Cooper with her serum choices. “I saw Hailey Bieber in one of her YouTube videos and this was sitting in her bathroom,” Cooper said as she held up a bottle of the Biba De Sousa Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum. “Immediately, I’m like, ‘I must look like Hailey Bieber and have that skin,’” Cooper quipped.

She completed her skincare routine with sunscreen before blending a foundation into her face.

“I know this looks way lighter than my skin tone,” Cooper said as she patted the tint into her cheeks. “Trust me, there’s a method to the madness.” The podcast host then warmed up her face with the Makeup by Mario contour stick.

Cooper then reached for her Nudestix blush and applied the bubblegum color to her cheeks. “I think it makes me look alive,” she said before highlighting her cheeks and nose.

While manicuring her eyebrows, Cooper opened up about dying her brows four weeks before her wedding with Matt Kaplan.

“Thank God I trusted myself. We dyed them, and I think they looked great! And even if they didn’t, don’t tell me because for my mental health we need to just pretend it was amazing,” she joked.

Cooper completed her makeup routine by filling in her brows and applying mascara.