Alex Cooper showed husband Matt Kaplan her Skims after their wedding in Mexico.

Following their ceremony, Cooper took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 24, to show fans her wedding night lingerie.

“Good morning, everyone. I am officially a married woman. I woke up in my Skims. Matt, you’re a lucky man. As you can tell by my voice, I had so much fun,” Cooper said in the video, which saw her posing in front of a mirror. Her lace getup featured Kim Kardashian’s brand’s Lace Unlined Crotchless Teddy one-piece, which retails for $78. She paired the look with a white silk robe.

Cooper previously teased the look when she was tapped by Kardashian, 43, to model the Skims bridal collection back in March. In the campaign, she donned underwear, bras, bodysuits and slip dresses — paired with a veil, platform heels and big retro hair.

While Kaplan’s face was shielded in the shots, he looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

To walk down the aisle, Cooper stunned in a bespoke Danielle Frankel design that featured a V-neckline and a dramatic drop waist. “The dress truly turned out to be my dream,” Cooper told Vogue. “I felt so classic and chic in it. I felt confident and sexy while still elegant and timeless.”

For the afterparty, Cooper dug into the archives, retrieving a vintage Alexander McQueen dress. She pulled off another wardrobe change at the post-wedding soirée, slipping into a Versace corset and slip skirt from 1995.

Kaplan, the CEO of Ace Entertainment, proposed to Cooper in March 2023, distracting her with an elaborate ruse to “keep me out of the house, out of my sweatpants, and in hair, makeup and nails so I’d feel happy with the photos,” Cooper told W Magazine last year.

“With Matt, it immediately was obvious to me, once our relationship progressed to the point that it was time, that yes, I would love to marry him,” she gushed.