Alex Cooper is ready to say “I do.”

The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host was tapped by Kim Kardashian’s Skims to promote the return of the brand’s Wedding Shop. Cooper, 29, showed off the sexy bridal offerings in a steamy new campaign that debuted on Monday, March 25.

In the ad, Cooper was a retro bride — thanks to big hair and Twiggy-inspired lashes — as she modeled the label’s Long Slip in a Snow, a Fits Everybody Lace Onesie in Snow, a Romance Satin Corset — all teamed with a white veil and satin platform pumps completed with pearls.

Because Cooper is a real-life bride-to-be, her fiancé, Matt Kaplan, joined her on the shoot. While his face was shielded in the shots, Kaplan, 39, looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

“Let’s go get married, baby,” Cooper captioned images from the campaign via Instagram, adding that the capsule will be available via skims.com on Thursday, March 28.

Cooper opened up further about working with Skims, revealing in a press release, “I was so excited when they asked me to star in the campaign.”

She added, “Skim’s Wedding Shop is coming at the perfect moment, and to be a part of the launch ahead of my own wedding makes it such an extra fun celebration. The Wedding Shop collections are beautiful, and I can’t wait to wear so many of the pieces during my wedding weekend and on my honeymoon.”

Kaplan popped the question to Cooper in March 2023. The couple met on a business call over Zoom, leading to Kaplan’s “Call Her Daddy” codename as “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man.”

After setting up a fake photo shoot with the help of Cooper’s publicist — in order to have the podcaster out of the house and in hair and makeup — Kaplan proposed at the couple’s home in Los Angeles.

“When I came home that night, my entire house was covered in candles, lit all over, music playing, and a scavenger hunt leading to Matt proposing,” Cooper recalled to W Magazine in April 2023. “There was a computer and the screen said ‘play me.’ I played the video, and it was Matt wearing the same exact outfit that he wore on our first Zoom meeting together. He talked about our relationship and his love for me, and then he asked me to open the card sitting there and to follow the scavenger hunt around the house.”

Kaplan, who dated Ashley Olsen in the early 2000s, is the founder and CEO of Ace Entertainment, which has produced the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, The Lazarus Effect, Before I Fall and more. Before founding his own film production company, he was the president of AwesomenessTV.