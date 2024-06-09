Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to taking care of your skin — the more simple and natural the products, the better. If you’re fighting signs of aging like wrinkles, fine lines or dark spots, finding a couple of easy products that you can seamlessly add to your beauty routine is key. Kyle Richards, known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has impeccable style and flawless skin. We found a serum trio set that features Richard’s favorite vitamin C serum — and it’s only $40 at Amazon!

In a 2023 Amazon Live, Richards said this serum is one of her favorites because of how quickly it works. “Vitamin C is a miracle when you put this on your face always,” Richard said. “The next day, you can automatically see a difference.”

This TruSkin Face Serum Trio will help you nurse your skin back to health. The set features vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and retinol serums, which have everything your skin needs. The vitamin C serum strives to help even skin tone and improve radiance while reducing dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. The retinol serum uses retinoid, vitamin A, vitamin E and Gotu Kola to combat anti-aging and hyperpigmentation. Finally, the hyaluronic acid serum helps to hydrate and plump the skin to improve suppleness, texture and tone. All in all, you should consider this set one of your best-kept beauty secrets.

Get the TruSkin Face Serum Trio for $40 (was $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use these serums, first, start with clean skin. Then, if you’re using the vitamin C or hyaluronic acid serum, apply 3-5 drops of serum to the clean skin daily during the morning or night and follow it with moisturizer. If you’re using the retinol serum, apply a few drops 2-3 nights a week and use SPF during the day for maximum protection.

In regards to these effective face serums, a happy Amazon reviewer said, “I love how it goes on my skin, and it makes it feel like it has a shield and helps set makeup and prevent oil buildup. Fabulous and all-natural.” One more reviewer noted, “I feel like these are the first products that gave me noticeable changes to my skin. I will be buying again.”

Additionally, the need to keep your skin feeling healthy is essential — no matter the season. If you want a new serum to help brighten and smoothen your skin, grab this three-in-one set for a steal while you can!

See it: Get the TruSkin Face Serum Trio for $40 (was $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

