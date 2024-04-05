Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re on the fashion or beauty side of Pinterest at all, it’s a near impossibility that you haven’t come across Matilda Djerf. Her images been re-pinned millions of times due to not only her fashion sense https://www.usmagazine.com/shop-with-us/but also her truly iconic hair. It’s rare that she’s pictured without perfectly blown out, effortless, ’70s-style curls that rival even those of Farrah Fawcett. I’ve always marveled at her gorgeous mane, thinking that those perfect locks were totally unattainable for my thin hair — until now.

Never did I think I would be able to get Djerf’s shaggy-chic curtain bangs and full curls without serious hair stylist intervention . . . until I tried the Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System. Not only was it able to give me her look, I was able to do it in just minutes — that’s how quickly the air styler speeds up the process. It’s truly upgraded my hair routine forever — and it’s now on sale!

Get the Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System (originally $300) on sale for just $240 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This Volumizing Dry Shampoo Gives My Thin Hair Some Serious Lift — And It’s Under $15 There aren’t many things we can all agree on in this world, but if you ask me, the desire to have thick, voluptuous hair is actually one of them. Unfortunately for me, the higher powers decided to bless me with extraordinarily thin hair, so I’ve had to become extra savvy in finding products that help […]

The multi-styling tool comes with five interchangeable pieces that curl, volumize, smooth and dry, taking your hair from post-shower to finished. The round brush attachment has been a key piece in getting my hair dry within minutes after a shower, helping to get my hair prepped for curling. The two 1.25-inch wrap curlers were the main star in getting my Djerf-style curls. I use both — one to do the left side, then the other for the right. I’m not kidding when I say the curlers suck up and curl my hair so quickly, each is done in seconds — and actually stays!

The best part is that the tool minimizes your hair’s exposure to hot temperatures, measuring and regulating temperatures 1,000 times per second, helping to keep it healthier and stronger. The attachments can be switched with just the quick flick of a button, and the head can also be angled to make it easier to style. It also features three heating settings so you can choose your ideal temperature, as well as three speed settings so you can find the right one.

I’m far from the only person who’s become totally obsessed with this air curler though. Over 7,000 have been bought by shoppers in the last month alone — a massive amount for a hair styling tool. And over 2,200 of them came back to Amazon to give the tool a five-star rating and rave review, one deeming it a “Dyson alternative.”

Another user went as far as to say that they “like it better” than its higher priced competitor. “The blow dryer has cut my drying time in half,” they said. “So happy with this purchase and the fact I saved myself $400 that I would have spent on a Dyson!”

Related: Drench Your Hair With Much-Needed Moisture With This Hydrating Mask Spring means spending more time outside and soaking up the sun. Of course, that also means getting some swim time in if you’ve opened your pool (or you’re heading to the beach). But that all takes a toll on your hair. If you want to be sure your locks are the strongest and most hydrated […]

If I had one gripe about the curler is that it’s definitely louder on the ears, but it’s still more than worth the quick, full-bodied, ’70s-style blowout it gives me. I’ve tried hundreds of beauty products and frankly, I would pay more than the $300 price point it sits at to get this kind of hair every day. But to top it off, you can now get the air curler on sale for just $240 on Amazon — a savings of $60!

See it: Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System (Originally $300) on sale for just $240 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Shark here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: This Amal Clooney-Approved Hair Treatment Leaves Your Hair Ridiculously Glossy If you find yourself dealing with dry, dull, or frizzy hair, you might need a little extra help whipping your locks into shape. You might have the best shampoo and conditioner duo you can find, but you could need something a little more powerful to tame your mane – or at least something that can […]