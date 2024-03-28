Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you find yourself dealing with dry, dull, or frizzy hair, you might need a little extra help whipping your locks into shape. You might have the best shampoo and conditioner duo you can find, but you could need something a little more powerful to tame your mane – or at least something that can go the extra mile. That little something might be the very spray that Amal Clooney’s hairstylist uses to give her that gorgeous shine we see her rocking every time she makes an appearance.
One of Amal’s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos’ favorite products to use on Amal is Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, which is at least partially responsible for the gorgeous, shiny locks that cascade down her back. It’s just $28, and the answer to revitalizing dull hair that seems to attract frustrating frizz and other styling faux pas. According to Giannetos, the spray can deliver shine and fight humidity as well as pack on the gloss.
Color Wow claims that the formula can waterproof your style and deliver the gloss, even in the most moist environment, so it’s great for use just about anywhere. You can even preserve your style even in the most humid environments.
Color Wow claims that the formula can waterproof your style and deliver the gloss, even in the most moist environment, so it's great for use just about anywhere. You can even preserve your style even in the most humid environments.
So if you’re looking for a great way to make your hair look healthier every time you style it, check out this easy-to-use spray and see how much shinier and glossier your hair becomes after your next wash and style session.
