If we’re taking fashion advice from anyone, it’s the person that Meryl Streep trusts for her own style choices. A go-to stylist for some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Streep, Lupita Nyong’o, and Jennifer Aniston, Micaela Erlanger knows a good luxury find when she sees one. And now she’s letting Us in on the 20 discounted designer deals worth shopping for fall — and they’re all from the discounted isles at TJ Maxx.

In an interview with Us, Erlanger shared what she predicts will be the top fashion trends for fall, how to shop them at TJ Maxx and about her partnership with the retailer. She recently teamed up with them to launch STYLED by Runway, which is an incubator program designed to help mentor emerging stylists. It was a partnership that for Erlanger “felt incredibly authentic and organic,” since she’s already “long been a ‘maxxinista.’”

“It was a really wonderful experience,” she said. “My role in that was not only to provide them with guidance and mentorship around styling but also to really give them tools and share with them from my learnings and experience.”

According to Erlanger, TJ Maxx’s Runway section was already one of her “best-kept secrets” as a stylist for creating celebrity-worthy looks on a budget. Like many of Us, she loves luxury finds, but doesn’t “always love the price tag associated with it.” So when she finds more affordable pieces on Runway, she feels like she’s “struck gold.”

“The assortment is phenomenal,” she said. “And you can find truly everything from accessories to jewelry to runway looks etcetera.”

Another benefit to shopping at TJ Maxx’s Runway section, which Erlanger pointed out, is that the lower price points make it easier to “experiment more with trends.” The trends for fall 2024 are definitely styles that would be fun to play around with in your wardrobe. According to Erlanger, some of the biggest trends we’ll be seeing this fall will be western wear, early 2000s-inspired styles and menswear-inspired womenswear.

Erlanger gave Us some of her picks from Runway for all three of these fun fall trends — and with TJ Maxx there’s no shortage of options! But of course, she knows that not all designer trends are worth splurging on, which is why she gave us some of her favorite timeless, investment pieces from the retailer as well. Ready to get shopping? Keep on scrolling to check out some of Erlanger Runway by TJ Maxx fall favorite pieces below!

20 Fall Designer Deals Worth Shopping, According to Meryl Streep’s Stylist

Giddy Up and Get Dressed With Western-Inspired Styles

For Western wear, Erlanger said to think “fringe and swayed leather,” like in this Equipment Amira sweater and these Joie Remmy leather booties.

1. Joie Remmy Heeled Leather Booties — $60!

2. BA&SH Coco Denim Jeans — was $80, now $64!

3. Equipment Amira Wool And Cashmere Blend Sweater — $80!

4. Joie Samina Jacket — $60!

5. Frame The Beach Shirt — $80!

Early 2000s Throwback Fun

To nail an early 2000s look, she said to go for things like “spaghetti straps and skimpier little slip dresses and bias cut skirts.” The Nicholas silk lace camisole is a sleek and sexy way to revive the throwback style and so is this RE/DONE Nope Classic Tee.

6. Nicholas Silk Blend Lou Lace Trim Camisole — $100!

7. Joie Irena Velvet One Shoulder Top — $40!

8. Nicholas Silk Blend Molly Blouse — $100!

9. RE/DONE Made In Usa Nope Classic Tee — $40!

10. Frame The Skater Jeans — $80!

Menswear-Inspired Womenswear

For menswear-inspired womenswear, think “a lot of suiting” and “a lot of tailoring,” like “a jacket and a tie.” The Maje Wool Blend Houndstooth Jacket is perfect for creating that look, while also still being a versatile piece. The same thing goes for the Kobi Halperin Francesca jacket, which puts a sleek silk spin on it.

11. Maje Wool Blend Houndstooth Jacket — $180!

12. Theory Wool Blend Angled Blazer — $100!

13. Kobi Halperin Lilianne Faux Leather Blouse — $80!

14. Nicholas Wool Blend Tara Pinstripe Tuck Vest — $130!

15. Kobi Halperin Linen Blend Francesca Satin Jacket — $150!

Investment Pieces and Everyday Wardrobe Staples

When it comes to shopping for designer pieces, Erlanger’s biggest advice is to make sure you feel good about the investment you’re making and that you’re going to get a lot of use out of it. These selections below will help you do just that, whether you’re more of a minimalist fashionista or prefer to keep it colorful.

16. Johnny Was Wool And Cashmere Blend Gwen Whipstitch Wrap — $100!

17. Emilio Pucci 59mm Sunglasses — $80!

18. Joie Leather Lewis Platform Boots — $80!

19. Jacquemus Chiquito Noeud Leather Satchel With Shoulder Strap — $600!

20. Gucci Large Soho Tote With Shoulder Strap — $2,000!

