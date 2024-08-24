Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you battle with stretch marks and scars? You’re not the only one! These blemishes are so aggravating and they can impact how you feel about yourself. Moreover, investing in a healing body oil can help make the problem less severe. Jenna Bush Hager, known for being a co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, is known for her excellent taste and flawless skin. We found her favorite body and face oil — and it’s only $11 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Hager said this is her favorite oil because of how easy it is. “I’m obsessed with Bio-Oil. Bio-Oil fixes everything. I keep the small bottles in my purse just to make sure I stay hydrated.”

The Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil is a simple, neutral option that will help hydrate your skin and help improve the appearance of stretch marks and scars. This oil features a blend of vitamin E, chamomile and lavender to maintain healthy-looking skin while also calming and soothing the skin. It’s a non-greasy oil that’s vegan-friendly, paraben-free, cruelty-free and non-comedogenic. Also, what we love about this oil is that it’s suitable for all skin types, too!

Get the Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil for $11 (was $14) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 24, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this oil, apply a few drops of the oil to your fingers or directly to your skin. Then, massage it into the skin for 30 seconds until fully absorbed. Further, apply two times daily for three or more months to get the best results. It’s that simple!

While reviewing and testing this oil, one Amazon reviewer said, “I’ve been using this for about three weeks now and can already see some of my skin spots improving. I’ve had very bad spots that are getting worse, and thought I would give it a try! I love how it feels as I put it on. It almost feels soothing, and the smell is light and fresh!”

Another reviewer added, “This stuff works amazing!!! I’ve tried so many things to get my stretch marks to at least not be bright purple, and this is just perfect!”

Furthermore, dealing with stretch marks and scars can be annoying, and they can be detrimental to your mental health. If you want to reduce the appearance of those pesky blemishes without adding too many steps to your daily skincare routine, you should try this Jenna Bush Hager-approved body and face oil!

