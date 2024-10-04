Copy Jennifer Aniston’s Sleek, Stylish Belt Look for Only $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter what Jennifer Aniston steps out wearing, her outfit choices always catch our eye. Despite being known for her enviable hairstyles, the actress’ wardrobe is one that we wish we could raid. One Aniston-approved look that we dream about each fall? Her sleek all-black outfit from 2020, which she paired with a simple black belt. While we don’t know the exact brand of belt Aniston wore that day, we did find a lookalike that’s just $12 on Amazon.

According to shoppers, the Suosdey Leather Belt has a classic appearance while being functional at the same time. Crafted with a classic round ring design, this accessory looks more expensive than its price tag. Additionally, it’s made from ultra-soft vegan PU leather, which ensures that it’s durable and built to last. The 1.3-inch width fits most pants loops and the brand notes that the piece is available in six sizes, from small to plus. There are also seven holes that also makes it easy to customize to your fit.

Get the Suosdey Leather Belt for $12 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

It’s the “perfect everyday belt,” one Amazon reviewer raved. “I use this belt all the time. Great value.”

“This is a good quality leather belt. It is made well and has a nice matte gold buckle,” another said. “It is hard to find real leather belts now in stores. You also get a tool to add additional holes in the belt if needed. I bought the brown one and black one.”

“This is good for jeans,” a five-star shopper wrote. “Leather is proper — good quality, no defects in the leather or the finish. The buckle is a little distressed looking (not super finely polished), which makes it better for jeans than for dress pants. I am returning mine bc I bought the right size according to my pant size, but it turned out that the belt was a smidge on the too-big side.”

Those interested in purchasing the belt will be able to choose between seven different colorways and combinations, including black, brown and white — all of which are priced under $20!

