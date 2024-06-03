Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s take a trip to memory lane and look at Jennifer Aniston‘s hairstyles. Remember the Friends days when we couldn’t get enough of her iconic locks? Like “The Rachel” honeycomb hairstyle? We try to emulate it but can’t get it to look like the character. She’s been serving looks for the past three decades! So, we want to know the secret to her hairstyle that gives volume and definition.

We discovered that one product Aniston swears by is the Living Proof Repair Hair Mask. Her longtime friend and hairstylist, Chris McMillan, also vouches for its effectiveness. In a 2023 interview with Vogue, he revealed that this product is a staple in her haircare routine. This endorsement from two hair care icons is a testament to the product’s reliability and effectiveness. Let’s say he knows her hair like an encyclopedia, and he can’t live without this product to fight off frizz and split ends.

Get the Living Proof Repair Hair Mask for just $45 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Aniston uses the Living Proof Repair Hair Mask once a week to give her hair that extra oomph it needs. This celeb-loved hair mask is cruelty-free, paraben-free, silicon-free and sulfate-free. This hair treatment has a rich formula that repairs strands and smooths frizz. This mask will deeply condition your hair, making it healthy and more robust while restoring moisture. Thanks to its blend of oils, this hair mask will repair damaged hair and protect it from future split ends.

What’s cool about this hair mask is that all you need is five minutes to put in your hair and let it get the job done. If you’re like Aniston and want to multitask while pampering your hair, this mask will work its magic. You can also have hair like that of The Morning Show actress. Make sure to grab it while it’s still available.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Living Proof Repair Hair Mask for just $45 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2024, but are subject to change.