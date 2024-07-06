Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Aside from absolutely slaying every role she graces, Jennifer Aniston is known and loved for her iconic hairstyles. I mean, it’s only right. The haircut and blowout curls she rocked as Rachel on Friends took on a life of its own, spawning endless recreations. Not to mention her beachy golden blonde locks that have become her signature. The actor’s glamorous hairstyles have been a hot topic for so long and her hairstyle that her past and present hairstylist shared the inside scoop on her most loved hair products, including a frizz-fighting shampoo, during an interview with Vogue.

Aniston’s longtime hairstylist Chris McMillian told Vogue that Aniston “takes hair-washing very seriously” alternating between Living Proof’s No Frizz Shampoo and another cleanser based on her hair’s need for the day. She evens double cleanses to ensure her scalp stays cleaner longer.

Get the Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo for just $34 at Nordstrom!

You can snag the Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo for just $34 at Nordstrom. It delivers squeaky clean tresses while combatting frizz and in this summer heat, that’s the perfect combo! This smoothing shampoo uses a gentle formula to thoroughly cleanse the scalp without stripping the hair of its natural oil and leading to dryness.

Living Proof’s proprietary Amino Cleansing Complex to cleanse while protecting against damage from styling and breakage. Jojoba oil is another key ingredient that helps smooth strands and block frizz-inducing humidity. Plus, there’s phytantriol to help preserve color-treated tresses like Aniston’s.

We may be in the early stages of summer, but temperatures are rising along with humidity. That means it’s time to protect your tresses from frizz and shrinkage. Use this Jennifer-Aniston-approved shampoo to combat frizz without stripping your hair!

