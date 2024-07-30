Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The older I get, the more I want my birthday celebrations to resemble the parties from childhood. I’m talking lots of cake, movie nights and sleepovers with matching pajama sets. Doesn’t that sound amazing?! Well, that’s pretty much how Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday last week. The star posted a heartfelt letter on Instagram thanking fans for the birthday wishes and their support over the years. Her festivities looked a lot like what I described above, complete with a multi-tier cake, smiles, and, you guessed it — a silky pajama set from Eberjey.

Lopez kicked off the birthday festivities by relaxing in her Inez Washable Silk Long PJ Set. This popular set comes in an array of colors, though I’m a major fan of the surf spray hue the singer selected. Plus, J. Lo even got hers embroidered with “Lady Lynn” (a longtime nickname of hers) along the breast pocket. According to the photos, her cake matched the silky PJs — it’s really all in the details!

Eberjey has become the go-to pajama brand for Hollywood’s elite, for good reason. Along with J. Lo, stars like Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz have all celebrated major milestones in these ultra-comfy PJs. Why do celebs love them so much? Well, along with the luxurious silky feel and refined look, these pajamas are also incredibly easy to care for.

Silk is known to be a finicky fabric (most often, silk needs to be dry cleaned), but Eberjey constructed a washing machine-safe silk that only gets softer with wear. This aspect alone more than justifies the hefty price tag. Silk is also hypoallergenic, making these pajamas a wonderful pick for the whole family, even those who struggle with allergies.

Beyond birthday parties, the customizable aspect of this PJ set makes them a lovely and memorable gift for bridal parties, anniversaries, getaways and more. Just like J. Lo, you can add a special monogram along the breast pocket for an additional $15.

If you’re not a huge fan of the full size pant option (I get it, I’m a hot sleeper), Eberjey offers plenty of options, including a silky short set and super comfortable tencel that molds to your body.

Regardless of what pajama set is right for you, your family or your special occasion, you can feel fancy knowing you have and adore the same PJs as J. Lo. And honestly, what’s cooler than that?

