Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Jennifer Lopez is obviously one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and has been that way for years. Her style always makes headlines — and with good reason. She’s all about high-fashion, and is known as one of the red carpet’s biggest power players.

But even the biggest stars wear the same iconic items we do — especially when it comes to shoes! Whether we’re sporting sneakers or sandals, there are classic pairs of shoes and styles that practically everyone has. The brands that come to mind are Converse and Birkenstock. But there’s another name that we always think of when it comes to fabulous footwear: Havaianas! Earlier this year, Lopez was spotted rocking a pair of their classic flip flops in Miami, proving that she loves these summer shoes just as much as we do.

Get the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops for up to 30% off, available during the Amazon Big Style Sale!

If you don’t already own a pair of Havaianas Slim Flip Flops, then you definitely should get on that before pool and beach season officially begins. The famous Brazilian brand is known for its basic rubber flip flops, and it’s expanded to include a wide variation of styles. Lopez was spotted wearing the thin-strap version of the standard sandal, and they’re probably our favorite version of the classic shoe!

Lopez even went so far as to pair these seriously affordable flip flops with a Chanel purse, which we’re sure costs much more than most of Us can afford at the moment. But it is truly amazing to see a star like Lopez pair something so accessible with an item that most of the world dreams of owning. These are clearly the flip flops that you want to have in your summer wardrobe, so why not grab a pair for yourself?

Get the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops for up to 30% off, available during the Amazon Big Style Sale!

Starting at under $20, these Havaianas are seriously affordable. Lopez was seemingly seen wearing the classic black slim pair, but there are tons of other colors and styles to choose from at the Amazon Big Style Sale. Black is obviously a universal choice, but there are plenty of colorful pairs too if your style is brighter and bolder. If the thin strap isn’t your jam, then the classic thicker strap pair is also available for purchase. There are also embellished pairs if you want an extra little touch of bling to your look! Whichever pair you choose, we know you’ll be happy that you own a pair of these flip flops.

Get the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops for up to 30% off, available during the Amazon Big Style Sale!

See all Shoe and Sandal Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!