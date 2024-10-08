Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As much as we love seeing our favorite celebrities and entertainers draped in luxurious red-carpet-worthy ensembles, there’s something relatable about them wearing casual, laidback looks. Especially when it comes to footwear. A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and Kendall Jenner all have one thing in common — and it’s their love for Nike Air Force 1 sneakers!

Last April, Lopez was spotted with her child Emme Muñiz during a lunch date in the ultimate chill girl uniform: jeans and sneakers. She styled a long-sleeve black crop top with baggy jeans and a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Shadows. The high-top sneaks featured alternating black and white patterned uppers with a bold silver check and matching gray outsole.

The casual chic look is so stylish and trendy that we can’t help but want to channel her look, especially now that fall is in full swing. Thankfully, the trendy basketball sneaker is available right now on Amazon.

Get the Nike Air Force 1 sneakers for just $105 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.

The classic basketball sneakers first gained popularity in the iconic “white on white,” colorway. It picked up steam with entertainers and rapper Nelly even made a song about it in 2002. Since then, the viral sneakers continued to make an impact with A-listers and influencers alike, becoming a go-to style for notable names like Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski.

Wondering what makes these celeb-loved sneakers so cool? The shoe’s signature colorway is perfect for mixing and matching with endless colors and outfit types. The shoes have a leather upper, mesh lining, and a solid rubber sole for comfort. Best of all, it features Nike’s iconic Swoosh check on the mid panel and the “Nike Air” sign on the heel.

Like our favorite celebs, Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these classic sneakers. “These shoes are comfortable, cute, and practical,” one five-star reviewer shared. “They go with every outfit and are so easy to clean.” The shopper even shared sizing tips. “I would suggest sizing up but [only] 1/2 [a size] though.”

If you want to opt for a pop of color like Lopez, the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow comes in so many fun styles, including this fun animal print design!

Ready to tap into your inner cool girl this fall? Snag these Jennifer Lopez-approved Nikes while your size is still in stock!