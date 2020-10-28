Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

CBD has seriously made its presence known over the past couple of years, and now that we can all see how many incredible benefits it has, the number of amazing CBD products is multiplying. It used to be all about the oils and maybe the lotions, and while both of those have helped so many, you have to admit, they’re not quite exciting as other options. Who could deny a CBD gummy bear, after all — especially when it’s vegan and gluten-free?

JustCBD is a reliable CBD brand that makes a variety of products, from topicals, to bath bombs, to tinctures, to gummies. Until recently, however, the brand only offered non-vegan gummies. Vegetarians, pescatarians, vegans, rejoice! The vegan versions are finally here, and they come in five great flavors. We mean it when we say “great,” by the way. We know some brands’ CBD gummies taste, well, awful, but reviewers are seriously loving the taste of all of these flavors!

These gummies are not only vegan and gluten-free, but low in carbs and made with no GMOs. What you will find, however, are natural flavors and organic ingredients. Plus, of course, 300mg of CBD per package. The CBD in these gummies is there to “help people relax their minds, as well as their bodies,” targeting both “physical and emotional stress.” And no, it won’t get you high! These gummies are totally legal, and it’s also great to know that you can’t overdose on CBD. Period.

Reviewers are loving these new gummies, saying they were “so happy to see a vegan option.” They definitely “experienced a calming effect” after taking them and find them to be “so relaxing.” They’ve definitely seen a huge improvement in their “anxiety and sleep,” and a few have noted even more impressive results. One shopper said they “get migraines often and this product knocks them right out,” while another was thrilled to have something to help with their osteoarthritis!

These fun and colorful gummies have so many potential uses. Some love them for destressing, others love them as tasty sleep aids and others just simply love the flavor, though that overall sense of calm after snacking on a serving certainly doesn’t hurt. They’re a great value too. Just remember to start small so you can see how many you need to take to feel an effect. That way you won’t waste any. We know it’s hard not to eat an entire bag of delicious gummies, but we believe in you!

Remember that if you have a serious physical or mental health condition that it’s always best to speak to a doctor. Additionally, however, you might find these gummies are a real game-changer for you. Want to learn more about the flavors? We’ll walk you through them below! P.S. There’s a discount code too!

Dragon Fruit

Dragon fruit’s popularity has soared over the past few years — just like CBD’s! It’s not a flavor you’d traditionally find in a gummy bear, but that makes Us love it all the more!

Get the CBD Dragon Fruit 300mg Vegan Hemp Gummies (originally $20) for just $16 with code VEGAN at JustCBD!

Exotic Fruit

If you’re into tropical flavors, you’ll love these exotic fruit gummies. Take a few, sit back and close your eyes. It’ll feel just like paradise!

Get the CBD Exotic Fruit 300mg Vegan Hemp Gummies (originally $20) for just $16 with code VEGAN at JustCBD!

Mixed Berries

This pack is for the berry lovers — blackberry, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry. The juicy flavors will put a serious smile on your face!

Get the CBD Mixed Berries 300mg Vegan Hemp Gummies (originally $20) for just $16 with code VEGAN at JustCBD!

Mixed Fruit

Even more flavor options! If you were hoping for something like a peach or sour cherry flavor, this is the bag for you!

Get the CBD Mixed Fruit 300mg Vegan Hemp Gummies (originally $20) for just $16 with code VEGAN at JustCBD!

Strawberry Champagne

Ooh, it just got classy up in here! Of course these gummies are actually non-alcoholic, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t fancy!

Get the CBD Strawberry Champagne 300mg Vegan Hemp Gummies (originally $20) for just $16 with code VEGAN at JustCBD!

Looking for more? Shop all other CBD offerings at JustCBD here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!