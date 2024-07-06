Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you suffer from dark circles and wrinkles? You’re not alone! Over the years, our skin can start to show signs of aging, which can become a little daunting when you think about repairing it. Are you looking for a new tool to help fix your skin? Kaley Cuoco, known for starring in The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, has beautiful, glowing skin. We found her favorite eye treatment cream — and it’s only $37 at Nordstrom!

In an interview with The Strategist, Cuoco said this eye cream is her favorite because it doesn’t have a lingering scent and its neutrality. “This remains my No. 1 eye cream after trying every one under the sun because it works,” Cuoco told the publication. “In the morning, when I have those saggy, swollen eyes, the cream really makes a difference. I don’t go anywhere without it. I don’t remember who first told me about it, but I’ve been using it for a very, very long time. It doesn’t have a smell, which I love, and it works on sensitive skin.”

The Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment is sure to become the next favorite tool in your arsenal to fight against signs of aging. This cream uses a blend of avocado oil, beta-carotene and sodium PCA to create a nourishing, healthy option that will help reduce the appearance of wrinkles while keeping your skin feeling moisturized. Also, it’s suitable for all skin types and is paraben and fragrance-free.

Get the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado for $37 at Nordstrom!

To use this eye cream, you scoop a sizable amount and then swipe it across your orbital bone — essentially your under-eye area — and rub it in. But remember not to pull your skin — gently is key! Further, this eye treatment comes in two sizes for all your beauty needs.

If you’re still on the fence about trying it, don’t be! In a 4-week consumer perception study on 50 participants, skin smoothness was improved by 25%, and 90% of participants agreed the eye area appeared smoother. So, you’re in good hands!

In regards to this nourishing eye cream, a happy Nordstrom shopper noted, “I get patches of eczema on my eyelids, and this eye treatment has completely made my problem disappear.” One more reviewer gushed, “This is the only eye cream I have found that moisturizes my really dry under-eye area and minimizes fine lines. It’s really moisturizing, and the effects last all day.”

All in all, finding the right products to mitigate signs of aging on your face can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be! If you’re looking for a new product to add to your beauty routine that won’t add too much time to the process that will help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, think about trying this creamy eye from Kiehl’s!

