Get Into the St. Patrick’s Day Spirit With These Adorable Kate Spade Keds

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Even if you’re just hanging with a few friends for a beer or two, you deserve a day to be joyous and enjoy some festive fun. Actually, even if you have no plans at all, you can still get into the St. Paddy’s spirit by rocking some green gear on March 17!

You don’t have to wear something that’s specifically designed for the holiday. Subtle touches of green are more our style — especially since whatever we buy needs to work year-round. These beyond cute Keds x Kate Spade sneakers are our current obsession, and we can still get them in time!

Get the Keds x kate spade new york Triple Up Multi Woven sneakers for $100, available from Zappos!

These swoon-worthy platform sneakers are the perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style. We love the small green details throughout the woven fabric and the stripe in the rubber platform. The sole of these shoes is also green, which is a nice added touch to take it to the next level. If green simply isn’t your color but you still want to get into the spirit, these shoes are the key to doing just that. We can also see these sneakers being a serious summer staple!

The platform measures exactly 2 inches, which gives us just the right amount of chunky height. Apart from the touches of green, the sneakers are crisp white throughout — down to the thick laces. We also love the gold grommets at the top of the shoe that ties the whole look together!

Get the Keds x kate spade new york Triple Up Multi Woven sneakers for $100, available from Zappos!

Keds are known as one of the most comfortable shoe brands on the market, and we couldn’t be happier that they’ve combined forces with Kate Spade to create these amazing sneakers. They’re classically preppy, and we know that they’ll be as easy to wear as any pair of Keds — plus, platform sneakers are all the rage right now. Simply put, we’re obsessed with these Keds sneakers — no matter what the day!

See it: Get the Keds x kate spade new york Triple Up Multi Woven sneakers for $100, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Keds x kate spade and shop all of the women’s shoes available from Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!