I’m proud of the summer wardrobe I’ve curated — it’s chock-full of colorful tops, breezy dresses and plenty of vibrant accessories. That said, there’s one area of my closet that looks a little sparse. I really struggle with shopping for bottoms.

I have plenty of shorts to choose from, but there are specific occasions where I need something other than a pair of denim cutoffs. Trust me, I’ve tried to spice up my options by adding a skirt or linen pants here and there, but I still felt like I was missing something. Katie Holmes finally made me realize the exact item I needed to round out my summer wardrobe: A breezy white maxi skirt!

The actress has low-key been my fashion inspiration for some time. Holmes always looks good, even when she’s having a lounge day. Her white skirt outfit from 2023 really resonated with me because some days I want to be comfortable and cute! Plus, with a versatile piece like a white maxi, I’m able to dress it up for summer shindigs or turn it into a casual ‘fit with a cozy sweater or tank.

I’m not sure where Holmes got her skirt, but I found a near-identical one on Amazon for under $40. You best believe it was an immediate add to cart!

Get the Nashalyly Chiffon Flared Maxi Skirt on sale for $35 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Nashalyly Chiffon Flared Maxi Skirt is one of those items that will complete any wardrobe. I love that it fits right in line with the boho vibes that are coming back in style, though it’s also just a stellar summer basic. Made from chiffon, a super breathable fabric that will keep you cool, calm and collected on the hottest days, the skirt feels like air. Even the waist is comfortable! Instead of having a zipper this features an elastic waist which makes it feel like leggings . . . new loungewear unlocked!

The silhouette is also super noteworthy — the a-line design is flattering on all body types, so everyone can feel beautiful in this maxi. It also doesn’t hurt that the sizing is incredibly inclusive, going all the way up to a 3XL.

Shoppers have nothing but positive things to say about the skirt, too, with some calling it their favorite skirt of all time! “I have bought like 3 different skirt styles and this one has been the most comfortable and most flattering,” one happy customer writes. “It is really stretchy which is nice in case of weight lose or gain. I wear it at my natural waist and it is long, closer to a maxi. I want this skirt in several other colors/patterns because of how much I like it. Definitely will buy another one soon.”

One thing’s for sure — the Nashalyly Chiffon Flared Maxi Skirt could be the one thing your closet is missing. If you’re after a functional staple that can be dressed up or down, this is definitely the item to purchase. Slay your summers fashions by adding it to your cart!

