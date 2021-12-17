Reviewers Say These Designer Boots Are More Comfortable Than Similar Pairs

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The look of tall leather boots, whether they’re knee-high or over-the-knee, is an essential silhouette for the fall and winter months. But snagging a pair that actually fits correctly can be an issue. If you have larger calves, you know the struggle we’re speaking on all too well.

You may adore a pair of leather boots, but when it comes time to slip them on or zip them up, you might be met with a disappointing tightness in the leg area. That’s one of the reasons why we were so excited when we found this pair from Kenneth Cole! We could immediately tell from their design that they’re much more comfortable and easy to wear than similar styles on the market, and we have a full breakdown of the most important details below.

Get the Kenneth Cole New York Levon Boot (originally $220) on sale with free shipping for $154 at Zappos!

The key feature here is the elastic panel on the back of the shoe. They’re made from a cozy knit material that expands so it can fit your leg perfectly, as well as give you more mobility while walking around. Because the entire front panel is still made from leather, the knit part stays hidden in the back and doesn’t take away from the boots’ vibe! Shoppers say that they specifically bought these boots because of the handy panel. Even if you have smaller calves, the stretchy nature of the feature allows the boot to fit without any awkward gaps. One shopper noted that the back panel was their “number one selling point.”

These shoes are classic and timeless — they have an equestrian vibe and a sleek style that you can team with everything, from sweater dresses, to skinny jeans or leggings. They’re available in black and chocolate brown, which are both great versatile options!

Get the Kenneth Cole New York Levon Boot (originally $220) on sale with free shipping for $154 at Zappos!

But above all, the best part about these boots is that they’re on sale! Right now, you can score them for 30% off, and discounts like this always make our shopping experiences feel much more rewarding. If you think that these boots could be the pair that you’ve been looking for, pick up a pair before your size sells out!

See it: Get the Kenneth Cole New York Levon Boot (originally $220) on sale with free shipping for $154 at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Kenneth Cole New York and shop all of the women’s boots and booties available at Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!