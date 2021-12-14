Cariuma Just Released Their Bestselling Sneakers in Pantone’s Color of the Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you heard about Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2022? As you likely know by now, the Pantone Color Institute releases a new shade every December that’s meant to set the tone for the upcoming year — and the latest hue is one for the books! It’s called Very Peri, and it’s a stunning blue-purple hybrid that’s bright and inspiring.

What we look forward to most when each new color is announced is the collaborations that often come along with it. Cariuma has made it a tradition to release their famous sneakers in the shade, and you’re definitely going to want to snatch a pair before they sell out!

Get the Pantone Very Peri/Off-White Canvas OCA Low sneakers for $89 at Cariuma!

Each collection that Cariuma makes with Pantone is extremely limited edition, and the way Very Peri looks on the bestselling OCA Low sneakers makes them all the more covetable. They’re a great way to add a pop of color to any casual look. The hints of blue in Very Peri will look excellent with any type of denim and tons of different dresses once the spring rolls around!

We always come back to this specific pair of sneakers because of how comfortable they are. The low profile of the shoe gives your ankle ample mobility so they’re super easy to walk in, and they’re complete with a supportive innersole that’s shaped to fit your foot perfectly!

These sneakers are also made from ethically-sourced and sustainable materials that may benefit the environment, as opposed to harming it. We often don’t realize the impact we might be making with our purchases, and Cariuma aims to educate shoppers and change their habits when it comes to buying clothes and accessories! When you purchase a pair of Cariuma sneakers, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest, which has been slowly deteriorating for decades.

With these sneakers, you’re getting a stylish pair of everyday shoes and the feeling of doing good for our planet! What could be better than that? Now that the new Pantone shade has been launched, we’re welcoming these sneakers to our shoe racks with open arms. You can get ahead of the game and pick up a pair before 2022 even starts! There’s also still time to get them in time for the holidays if you think that someone on your shopping list will absolutely adore them!

