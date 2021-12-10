Mila Kunis Just Wore This Exact Jean and Sneaker Combo — So Can You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When Mila Kunis does something, we’re paying attention. While she’s been beloved by fans for decades, she’s less in the spotlight than others. She doesn’t have an Instagram page where she documents her daily activities and outfits, and we don’t hear too much about her personal life other than quotes about parenting here and there with husband and That ’70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher.

That’s why we get excited when we catch a glimpse of the Four Good Days actress out and about on a casual day. What makes Us even more excited is when she wears something we can buy for ourselves. Even better? When she wears multiple things we can buy for ourselves! She recently stepped out in Brentwood, California wearing JEN7 blue jeans and Allbirds Tree Dashers — plus a simple baggy tee and face mask — and we have links to the jeans and the shoes for you to grab too!

JEN7 High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

These jeans, which just so happen to be on sale for 25% off right now, are the type of everyday staple you need ASAP. You probably already own blue skinny jeans, but this pair may have you ditching them thanks to its stretchy, comfy fabric.

Our favorite part, however, is the signature enhanceME pockets. They secretly provide a sculpting effect at the waist! No one will know anything — except how good you look!

Get the JEN7 High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $99) for just $74 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop other JEN7 picks here and check out more jeans and denim at Nordstrom here!

Allbirds Tree Dashers

This isn’t the first time we’ve spotted Kunis is a pair of Allbirds. She’s a longtime fan of the brand. The Tree Dasher is Allbirds’ breathable running shoe designed for “maximum energy return.” Obviously, it will work beautifully with any casual outfit though!

It’s also made with renewable materials, as expected from Allbirds. Its knit upper is made from eucalyptus, and its SweetFoam midsole is made from carbon negative green EVA. Your feet will feel great in a pair of Tree Dashers — and you’ll feel great about your impact (or lack thereof) on the environment!

Get the Women’s Tree Dashers for just $125 at Allbirds! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop other shoes here and check out everything else like apparel and accessories at Allbirds here!

