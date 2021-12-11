Our Favorite Holiday Gifts at Walmart — Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even when we feel like we’ve checked off our whole list, there’s almost always more holiday shopping to be done. Someone buys you a gift you don’t expect and now you have to grab one for them too. You get an invite to a last-minute White Elephant. Someone adopts a new pet. Something you already ordered is actually sold out and not coming. Whatever the reason, we’re here to back you up with more gift ideas!

Walmart has plenty of awesome gifts to choose from, from gifts for your nephew to gifts for your coworkers. Tech gifts, stocking stuffers, fancier finds — you’ll find it all. There’s so much to look through though! That’s why we’re giving you our current top picks from some of the most-shopped categories. Shop below!

Home

A Keurig K-Express coffee maker is one of our favorite gifts because it’s sleek, space-saving, quick and great for anyone who loves coffee, tea, or even hot apple cider or hot cocoa. It’s so easy to use too!

Get the Keurig K-Express Essentials Black, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for just $55 at Walmart!

Stocking Stuffers

Whether you want to put the whole set in someone’s stocking or split the three candles to create three different stocking stuffers, this Yankee Candle gift is a fabulous pick. You get Balsam & Cedar, Sparkling Snow and Red Apple Wreath scents!

Get the Yankee Candle Small Jar Holiday Gift Set (originally $30) for just $15 at Walmart!

Gifts Under $25

Finding this massage gun — and all of its attachments — on sale for under $25 feels like a holiday miracle. Everyone loves a massage, and a gift like this will help them hit that one achy spot they normally can’t work through on their own!

Get the FitRx Muscle Massage Gun (originally $50) for just $21 at Walmart!

Gifts Under $50

An AncestryDNA kit is always an amazing gift choice — especially when it’s over 50% off! Help your giftee learn their true origins and their ancestors’ pasts with a simple DNA test and results they can later find online!

Get the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test (originally $99) for just $49 at Walmart!

Gifts Under $100

Know someone who travels a lot but needs a serious suitcase upgrade? This hard-shell suitcase is durable, spacious and has 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth cruising. Grab it in three different sizes — all under $100 and only at Walmart!

Get the SwissTech Exhibition Polycarbonate Hard Side Check Luggage starting at just $79 at Walmart!

Tech Gifts

Set someone up with the best streaming experience out there — including a voice remote and headphones for private listening. The headphones will be perfect for when they’re watching TV while someone else is sleeping or in a Zoom meeting!

Get the Roku Ultra (originally $99) for just $66 at Walmart!

Toys

We love this gift because it will be fun for any kid, whether they’re starting kindergarten or graduating elementary school. It comes with colorful kinetic sand, plus tools and molds for endless, silly art projects!

Get the Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set (originally $20) for just $17 at Walmart!

Coworker/Boss Gifts

Coworker/boss gifts can be weird territory, especially if you drew someone you’re not close with in the office’s Secret Santa. Something simple that everyone would enjoy is the way to go. This Godiva hot cocoa and mug set is wrapped up beautifully and sure to be delicious!

Get the Godiva Hot Cocoa and Mug Gift for just $8 at Walmart!

Pet Gifts

A Furbo camera is a nice pick for both dog and cat owners. They can keep an eye and ear on their furry familiars when they’re home alone, and they can even speak to them and toss them treats!

Get the Furbo Dog Camera for just $153 at Walmart!

Looking for something else? Check out Walmart’s Gift Finder for more ideas!

