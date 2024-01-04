Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

‘Tis the season for ambitious goals, new dietary regimens and self-improvement initiatives. If you’re anything like nearly half of the United States population, one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get fitter, eat healthier, lose weight, improve mental health — or a combination of all of the above.

If you haven’t heard of the wildly popular keto diet, it is said to be a solution for a few of these common objectives, namely weight loss. In essence, keto requires dieters to follow an extremely low-carb diet — we’re talking a maximum of 50 grams of carbohydrates daily.

Related: This Skin-Mimicking Concealer Has Left Shoppers 'Absolutely Speechless' If you had a wild New Year’s Eve out on the town, you’re likely still layering up on makeup to cover the dark circles as you slowly crawl back to a reasonable sleep schedule (and the office). Whether you overindulged this holiday season or are simply human, we all get dark spots and blemishes sometimes. […]

But unlike other low-carb diets, which often replace carbohydrates with protein, a keto meal plan requires 70% to 80% of calories to come from fats. This is said to keep the body in a state of “ketosis” where the body breaks down stored fat (using ketones) instead of the body’s stored sugar reserves (glucose) for energy.

Get the Real Ketones Exogenous Ketones Drink Mix for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Once the body is in ketosis, it’s smooth sailing in the fat-burning department. But getting into ketosis — and staying there — is the hard part. These electrolyte and ketone packets are designed to help shift you into ketosis while keeping you hydrated along the way!

Each packet contains five grams of D-BHB ketones, 770 milligrams quick-absorbing electrolytes and only 20 calories. The D-BHB ketones are bioidentical, meaning they act identically to the ones produced naturally in your body. As the body’s “preferred fuel source,” this formula is said to give you sustainable energy and focus without using sugar or caffeine — all while helping you use fat as energy.

Related: This Trendy Oversized Sweater Dress Is Comfier Than a Hoodie — 39% Off When you’re cold, tired or not simply not in the mood for something other than a cozy outfit, the thought of putting on a dress can be a drag — especially in the winter when the emphasis on comfy is key. Anything tight around the legs, arms or midsection tends to be met a resounding […]

In addition to assisting with weight loss, being in a state of ketosis may help regulate blood sugar levels, plus improve acne, heart health and brain function and reduce seizures, among other reported benefits. With blood sugars stabilized, these packets can curb cravings, boost energy, support metabolism and enhance mental clarity.

Keep in mind that these packets don’t “do ketosis” for you; you still have to follow the strict low-carb, high-fat dietary regimen. But they make it easier to shift into that state and they couldn’t be simpler to use! Just empty a stick into water, shake it and drink it twice a day. Even if you’re fasting, these sticks are safe to drink on an empty stomach!

And they come in tasty flavors like chocolate, black cherry, lemon twist, raspberry lemonade, watermelon and mixed berry. There’s also a variety pack if you want a few of each! You might not even feel like grabbing a cookie at the office — but no promises there.

See it: Get the Real Ketones Exogenous Ketones Drink Mix for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more diet and health-related products at Amazon here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Disclaimer: We do not review the claims made by the manufacturer, and on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. The products featured are not made or sold by Us, and we make no representations about the accuracy of the claims or the contents/quality of the promoted supplements Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.