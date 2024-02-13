Your account
This BB Cream Doubles As Skincare for Calmer, Smoother Skin

By
Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream
Kosas

Multifunctional makeup is some of the best kind. Who doesn’t want to simplify the process of getting glam for a night out, after all? If the idea of putting on multiple steps of different products annoys and repels you, you’re the audience for the latest Kosas product, that aims to make getting glowing, gorgeous skin as easy as putting on one creamy gel-like lotion.

The new Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream is just $38, but it gets everything you need both a tinted moisturizer and skincare to do, like smoothing lines and increasing your skin’s hydration level.

It does this with a generous mix of copper peptides, zinc, saccharide isomerate, and sodium PCA. These ingredients soothe skin, tone down redness, and help your skin retain moisture. Its gel texture is smooth and refreshing, and you’ve got a light, buildable finish that you can work with as a canvas afterward.

There are 28 different shades to choose from across a wide color palette, so even if you’re the lightest on the spectrum, you can get a tinted gel cream that works for you. Plus, you can pair it with the Kosas Revealer Foundation for more coverage where you want it.

If you’re the type of person who wants a makeup look with minimal products or you just prefer to be able to buy less – who doesn’t – then this option from Kosas should do the trick nicely. There’s definitely a lot to love about it, and it can quickly become an important tool in your “get ready quickly” arsenal.

