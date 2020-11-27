Our 10 Favorite Clean Beauty Black Friday Deals — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

While there are so many trends in the skincare space at the moment, clean beauty involves using products comprised of all-natural ingredients that won’t cause harm. Thanks to brands like Kosas, cosmetics may actually help improve your natural beauty over time — with or without makeup. They just so happen to be having a major Black Friday sale right now where you can take up to 30% off your entire purchase! Sales like this don’t happen often, so we picked out our absolute favorite products for you to shop below. Now let’s get clean!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Light-As-Air Tinted Foundation!

This liquid foundation was designed to feel virtually weightless on your skin. It sinks in so well, you’ll barely notice that you’re wearing makeup! Plus, it looks incredibly natural when applied to the skin. It’s packed with tons of different natural oils that will leave your skin looking fresh once you wipe your makeup off at the end of the day.

Get the Tinted Face Oil Foundation for up to 30% off during the Kosas Black Friday sale!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This Essential 5-Minute Makeup Kit!

This set has everything you need to get your face ready for going out in five minutes or less! It includes a blush and highlighter, a neutral-toned liquid eyeshadow and a gloss. It’s all that’s necessary for a natural-looking makeup moment. This set is ideal for traveling when you don’t want to carry tons of products!

Get The Ready in 5 Set for up to 30% off during the Kosas Black Friday sale!

Want to shop more Kosas makeup? Check out our other top picks to scoop up during their Black Friday blowout sale below!

8 Fastest-Selling Black Friday Deals at Kosas

1. This Creamy Blush and Highlighter Duo

Each of these mini palettes has a perfectly matched blush and highlighter that you can swipe on in a snap! Shoppers say that both cream products have “awesome staying power” and look totally natural and fresh.

2. This Ultra-Juicy Oil Lip Gloss

These oil lip glosses look incredible from the second they’re applied! Some have a sheer color tint, depending on which shade you select. They also have plumping properties that hydrate the lips.

3. This Super Rich Concealer

This concealer not only takes care of dark circles (meaning you’ll look less tired), it also acts as a nourishing eye cream! This product is designed to leave your skin looking better over time with consistent use. Most importantly, shoppers love that it doesn’t crease when they wear it.

4. This Shimmering Shea Butter Bronzer

This powder bronzer is actually made with shea butter, which makes it seriously creamy even though it’s in dry form. If your summer tan is already faded, you’re bound to get plenty of use out of this product throughout the winter months!

5. This Everyday Essentials Sport Set

This set was designed with the active person in mind. It includes an all-natural and safe-to-use deodorant, plus a nourishing lip balm that can help improve the condition of your lips if they feel dry or cracked.

6. This Liquid Eyeshadow Trio

These metallic liquid eyeshadows are limited-edition shades that embody the glitz and glamour of the holiday season! You can use each hue by itself or try blending two of the colors to create quick and easy eye looks!

7. This Lightweight Nourishing Lipstick

These all-natural lipsticks feel beyond comfortable once applied on the lips. Since the formula utilizes so many natural oils, it feels like no other lipstick on the market! You likely won’t even realize that you’re wearing lipstick when you swipe any of these stunning shades onto your lips.

8. This Daily Makeup Basics Set

When we’re in a rush to get ready, the only two makeup products that we repeatedly reach for are mascara and a lip color. This set includes a mini mascara as well as a full-size lipstick and gloss that you can throw in your purse. Ready for your close-up!

Looking for more? Check out all of the clean beauty available from Kosas here!

