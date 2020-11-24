Our 10 Favorite Tory Burch Black Friday Deals Happening Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is officially underway over at Tory Burch! The beloved brand kicked things off a bit early, and we couldn’t be more excited about the deals they have lined up for Us. Here’s the low-down: You can score up to 60% off styles that are already on sale, and when you spend $250 or more, you will receive 30% off your entire purchase! Only select styles are part of the sale, but all you have to do is enter the code: THANKS at checkout before you place your order to receive the discount.

We know that sales are overwhelming to some, so we picked out our favorite finds to jump-start your shopping experience. Whether you’re treating yourself or happen to be on the hunt for a holiday gift, we think you’re bound to find something that fits the bill. Check out our selections below!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

These Sleek and Sophisticated Leather Boots

The best thing about shoes is that they will always fit, no matter how your current diet or exercise regimen is panning out. The holidays are all about indulging in home-cooked meals and comfort foods without guilt or stress. That’s precisely why a pair of shoes is the ideal “treat yourself” gift! These boots from Tory Burch are iconic. They have a sleek design, a trendy block heel and the brand’s signature logo in gold off to the side of the shoe. You won’t find them for a better price than right now during Black Friday!

Get the Kira Boot (originally $398) on sale with free shipping for just $299 with code: THANKS at Tory Burch!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This Printed Miniature Tote Bag

The Gemini Link print has been a part of the Tory Burch brand for as long as we can remember, and it’s not going anywhere. This is a timeless print that gets released season after season, and we can’t help but love how it’s incorporated in this tiny tote! This is the ultimate accessory gift that you can give this year, and now is the time to buy. Any fashionista on your list will obsess over this stunning purse and use it time and time again.

Get the Gemini Link Canvas Small Top-Zip Tote Bag (originally $398) on sale with free shipping for just $299 with code: THANKS at Tory Burch!

8 Fastest-Selling Tory Burch Black Friday Deals

1. This Classic Leather Tote

The simplicity of this purse’s look makes it so versatile. It’s a solid everyday bag that has so many purposes. You can throw everything you need in it, whether you’re heading to the office or going out for dinner!

2. This Color-Blocked Shoulder Bag

Who doesn’t love a bag as cute as this one? Its design is impeccable, and will match with so many different looks for the fall and winter.

3. This Quilted Crossbody Purse

A bag like this Kira camera crossbody will always be in style. If you have a person on your holiday shopping list that lives for purses, this one will fit in well with any collection. If it were up to Us, we would just pick it up for ourselves!

4. These Awesome Leather Boots

These boots are made for everyday wear. They’re flat and have a Chelsea style, plus the black shade of the leather makes them endlessly adaptable!

5. These Show-Stopping Knee-High Boots

These boots are for adventurous fashionistas only! They have a patchwork-style design that’s instantly captivating, and they’re sure to turn heads while you’re strutting your stuff.

6. These Famous Logo Ballet Flats

These travel flats from Tory Burch are a brand staple. These shoes are comfortable, lightweight and great to have in your bag if you’re wearing a pair of heels and need a backup plan. Plus, the red suede color of this pair couldn’t be more apt for the holiday season.

7. These Fan-Favorite Sandals

If you’ve been a Tory Burch fan for years (like Us!), then you already know how fantastic their Miller sandals are! They’re comfy, have a clean look and can team effortlessly with so many different outfits. Even though the weather isn’t exactly sandal-friendly right now, it’s never too early to start shopping for next year’s summer wardrobe. Save now, wear later!

8. This Structured Satchel Purse

This purse has an elegant design that complements a variety of outfits. You can wear it with an ensemble that’s as simple as a pair of leggings and an oversized sweater, or with a dressier look if you’re going out for the night.

Looking for more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals happening right now at Tory Burch, and don’t forget to enter code: THANKS at checkout!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!