Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Can we agree that a little retail therapy is much-deserved at the moment? 2020 has been a rollercoaster, but luckily for Us, our favorite shopping event of the year has officially arrived. We’re obviously talking about Black Friday, people!

Retailers are stepping their game up in a big way and starting sales earlier — even top brands like Michael Kors have deals available to shop now! It seems too good to be true, but it isn’t: You can get a high-quality handbag for up to 60% off. Seriously! In order to get your haul started, we selected our favorite finds below. Each of these perfect picks won’t cost you more than $150, which is a fraction of their normal prices. Shop for yourself or get an early start on your holiday gift list, but either way, get to it: These pre-Black Friday deals are only available through November 25!