I’ve had the time of my life this summer, and no, it’s not because of a handsome Patrick Swayze lookalike as a love interest. I owe it all to this season’s epic beauty releases. From skin-loving blush balms to sleek gel eyeliner, I’ve got to test so many new products this summer and they’ve all been amazing.

I spent the better half of July testing out Kosas’ brand-new Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner. It’s so good that I have to tell you all about it. I should preface this by saying that I’m a makeup girlie through and through. No matter how many heatwaves hit New York City, I paint on layers of caked-up makeup daily. Finding products that beat the heat is a must. That’s one of the reasons why I enjoy Soulgazer!

Living up to Kosas’ “next level clean” motto, these retractable, waterproof gel eyeliners have a clean formula. They glide along the top and bottom of your lashes delivering a creamy and blendable finish. Best of all? Soulgazer is enriched with skin-loving hyaluronic acid to aid in a seamless application. Unlike standard eyeliner pencils, Soulgazer has a built-in sharpener and an attached smudge tool to help achieve a smoked-out liner look.

Soulgazer comes in 10 fun shades. There’s an intense matte black shade named Hypnotize and a soft lilac hue called Mesmerize. It’s just that diverse. Whether you prefer a matte or satin finish, you’ll find a liner shade to love. When it comes to my beauty routine, I like to mix things up. I apply Hypnotize on my top lid and smudge the emerald green satin shade Eternal along my waterline for a fun pop of color, as pictured above. I’ve even swapped out my signature dark brown lipliner in favor of Allure.

As the designated beauty expert in my friend group, Soulgazer has already been the topic of conversation in my group chats. These gel eyeliners come in at $24 and they deliver seamless, long-lasting results. If you’re on the hunt for an option to elevate your makeup routine, be sure to check it out!

