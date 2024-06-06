Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Believe it or not, everyone has unique roles in friendships. Sometimes you’re the pal that nurses your besties through heartbreak. Other times, you’re the life of the party that can talk their way into any club in your hometown. It’s only right that my job as a fashion and beauty writer earned me the title of resident skincare and makeup expert. Whether they’re looking for tips for making their makeup last longer or the scoop on new products my friends know that if they call me, we’ll figure out a game plan in no time.

Related: Kate Hudson Swears by This $18 Mascara for a Natural Makeup Look Kate Hudson is a woman of many talents. She has a phenomenal acting career that we all love, starring in movies like Almost Famous to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She is an entrepreneur who launched InBloom, a wellness brand, and even has an incredible […]

For the past two weeks, my friends and I have been playing phone tag talking about all of the new beauty arrivals released just in time for summer. From invisible sunscreens to celeb-owned fragrances, we’ve had so much to talk about. Want to know what’s got my group chats in a frenzy? Scroll ahead to check out 10 brand-new beauty products I’m stocking up on for summer.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch for Tired Eyes

When you think of Hero Cosmetics, you probably think of the brand’s iconic pimple patches. Guess what? They’re making equally impressive skincare magic but instead of zapping zits, these patches depuff tired eyes. I’m stocking up on it as a safety measure for the next time brunch with my girlfriends turns into a night on the town!

Get the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch for Tired Eyes for just $13 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Stick

Lady Gaga’s beauty brand Haus Labs is on to something! Skincare meets makeup in this stunning blush balm stick. It’s enriched with skin-loving ingredients like fermented arnica, goji berry complex and fermented shiunko to reduce redness, boost radiance and provide antioxidant protection. I’m partial to bright pink blush and this shade looks so good on my brown skin!

Get the Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Stick for just $34 at Sephora!

Neutrogena Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 70

Sunscreen is the on beauty product I encourage everyone to use every day. This sweat-proof, water-resistant SPF sprays on clear, so you don’t have to worry about a pesky cast. You’ll want to toss this invisible spray into your beach bag because it leaves behind a glistening glow.

Get the Neutrogena Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 70 for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shimmer Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen

Is summer ever truly complete without a shimmering glow? You may be familiar with Vacation’s viral whipped SPF, but the brand just released an illuminating oil that includes SPF protection.

Get the Shimmer Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen for just $38 at Ulta Beauty!

Jennifer Lopez LIMITLESS Eau De Parfum

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can’t do? The actor, singer and beauty entrepreneur released a long-lasting fragrance that will earn you tons of compliments when you’re out and about this summer!

Get the Jennifer Lopez LIMITLESS Eau De Parfum for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Solawave Radiant Renewal 2-in-1 Skincare Mini

When it comes to skincare devices and tools, we’re huge fans of Solawave. Alix Earle, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman are among the A-listers known for using the brand’s red light therapy device. The brand’s latest effort is a mini-sized device that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while enhancing skin radiance. It also soothes and depuffs with the help of therapeutic heat.

Get the Solawave Radiant Renewal 2-in-1 Skincare Mini for just $89 at Ulta Beauty!

Murad Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Sunscreen SPF 50

Yes, we’re back with another sunscreen. This one is special because along with a vitamin-enriched formula, this clear SPF is perfect for travel. That means you can toss it into your carry one before you jet-set to your next destination this summer.

Get the Murad Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Sunscreen SPF 50 for just $38 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

OSEA Hyaluronic Acid Body Serum

I’m a notoriously sweaty girl, so I steer clear of heavy lotions and body butter during the summer. I’ve been using this lightweight body serum and it works wonders. Not only does it moisturize my skin, but it doesn’t leave behind a heavy film that melts away!

Get the Hyaluronic Acid Body Serum for just $48 at Ulta Beauty!

Sally Hansen X LoveShackFancy Nail Polish Duo

Fashionistas with a knack for coquette fashion, prepare to be wowed! Sally Hansen and LoveShackFancy just teamed up for the dreamiest collab. The two-piece nail polish set features pearlescent white and rosy pink nail polishes that are whimsical and romantic!

Get the Sally Hansen X LoveShackFancy Nail Polish Duo for just $17 at LoveShackFancy!

Bellami x Andrew Fitzsimons The Ponytail

Hairstylist to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons is known for slaying the manes of the Kar-Jenners and Megan Fox. He joined forces with viral extensions brand Bellami for the ultimate accessory that makes summer styling easy and breezy! The ponytail extension seamlessly blends and comes in 23 different shades.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Bellami x Andrew Fitzsimons The Ponytail starting at $195 at Bellami Hair!