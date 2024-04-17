Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a beauty-obsessed shopping writer, there are some products I’m okay with skipping out on. I won’t miss a wink of sleep if I forget to apply a serum or an eye cream when tackling my nighttime routine. If I’m rushing into the office, I’ll skip out on strip eyelashes and opt for tubing mascara instead. I’m pretty flexible with most things in my regimen, but sunscreen? That’s my one nonnegotiable!

I don’t care where I am, what I’m doing or what’s the weather, I’m slathering on SPF and reapplying throughout the day. Along with protecting my thirty-something-year-old skin from harmful sun rays and preventing skin cancer, sunscreen promotes an even skin tone.

So many brands have simplified the SPF reapplication process. There are facial sprays that pack powerful mists of sun protection and powder SPF products that won’t interfere with your makeup. I love compact SPF products that I can toss in a shoulder bag, but I’m also a sucker for packaging.

Vacation offers the best of both worlds with its Classic Whipped Sunscreen Mousse SPF 30. It comes in a can that looks just like whipped cream. While I can’t eat it, I enjoy the reaction of my friends and family whenever I pull it out. The tilt valve produces star-shaped mountains of foamy SPF. It has a whipped, lighter-than-air consistency that glides on the skin.

I love that you don’t have to worry about streaky casts and leftover film. This sun-blocker applies so smoothly and spreads easily. It’s packed with broad-spectrum protection and is waterproof for up to 80 minutes. Along with protection, this SPF hydrates the skin without leaving the skin too oily or sticky.

It has a great scent too. It’s formulated with coconut oil, aloe vera, and banana extract, which shoppers love. “I highly recommend this product,” one five-star shopper wrote. “It smells great and my makeup looks great on top of it. [It] does not leave a white cast too which is nice.” Another reviewer joked about their first time using it. “When I first got [it] I was so confused on how to open it, I genuinely thought it was like a whipped cream bottle but you have to just slightly tilt the nozzle,” they shared. “It feels really nice and soft on the skin and doesn’t have any kind of weird sticking feeling after putting it on.”

Sunscreen is a must year-round. If you’re looking for a unique SPF to wear this spring, Vacation’s Classic Whip SPF is a great place to start. Along with sun protection, it hydrates the skin and has a swoon-worthy scent shoppers love.

