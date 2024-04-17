Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Compared to my skincare routine, it’s taken much longer to develop a curated body care regimen. For years, I’d only apply body lotion once my skin got incredibly dry and flakey in the winter. One day, the lightbulb went off: I need to take care of the skin all over my body, not just on my face.

It’s taken some time, but I’ve finally crafted a body care routine that works for me. I typically prefer body oils over thick body lotions because they sink into my skin much quicker and leave behind a pretty sheen. However, there’s one body lotion that I rely on when my skin is extra parched or I need to replenish my skin barrier after shaving: the Eos Cashmere Skin Post-Shave Smooth Body Cream.

Get the Eos Cashmere Skin Post-Shave Smooth Body Cream on sale for just $8 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

I know what you’re thinking: Eos? The people that make the lip balm eggs? Yep, the brand has since expanded into body care, and it did not come to mess around. Body lotions are a dime a dozen, and, in my eyes, most of them are replaceable. That being said, I’ve never smelled a body cream so delectable or nostalgic in my life. It was love at first whiff. While the official scent is vanilla cashmere, this lotion smells just like a melting ice cream cone on the first blistering day of summer. (But thankfully, this lotion won’t leave you a sticky mess.)

I fell a bit more in love as I smoothed it across my legs post-shave. One major gripe I have with body lotions is their tendency to feel heavy. This one is certainly thick right out of the tube, but despite its rich consistency, it quickly melts into skin without much effort. My skin is left feeling supple, luxurious and softer than cashmere.

What truly sets this apart (aside from the scent, of course) is the unique ingredients. Instead of simply featuring an array of nourishing butters — including shea, cocoa and argan — this lotion also utilizes lightweight oils to lock in every ounce of moisture without weighing skin down. Together, all of these mega-hydrators are able to keep skin moisturized and smooth for up to a full 72 hours.

I never thought I’d convert to using body lotion full time, yet this incredible cream has made me reconsider my loyalty to body oil. I’m nearing the end of my first tube and have already added two more to my Amazon cart. I’d pay big bucks for this incredible formula, though I’m grateful it’s less than $10. Nothing is better than a wow-worthy, affordable product in my book. Take my advice and buy one (or two, or three!). You won’t regret it.

Get the Eos Cashmere Skin Post-Shave Smooth Body Cream on sale for just $8 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Eos here and explore other body moisturizers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!