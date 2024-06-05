Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Kate Hudson is a woman of many talents. She has a phenomenal acting career that we all love, starring in movies like Almost Famous to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She is an entrepreneur who launched InBloom, a wellness brand, and even has an incredible singing career. She got it from her parents — she’s actually the daughter of the iconic Goldie Hawn (We can watch Death Becomes Her many times and get a good laugh). We know we can also learn a thing or two about beauty from the 41-year-old actress.

In 2022, Hudson shared her beauty and wellness routine with Vogue. Her routine focused on her nails and the mascara she uses for her eyes. “I like clean products because my skin responds to it better,” she said in the video. “I have sensitive skin. And the less ingredients on my skin, the better.” We did some digging and found the mascara she swears by: the Petite ‘n Pretty Fully Feathered Volumizing Mascara.

Get the Petite ‘n Pretty Fully Feathered Volumizing Mascara for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Petite ‘n Pretty Fully Feathered Volumizing Mascara is a clean beauty product. This mascara has a thick formula that adds definition, thickness and volume to your lashes. The lash brush features a custom hourglass applicator. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and free of gluten, parabens and phthalates.

Many Amazon shoppers have given this mascara five stars. A five-star reviewer shared that she’s 72 years old and loves that “this mascara does not clump and does not make spider eyes.” Another five-star shopper shared how their tween daughter can wear the mascara because it is “subtle, almost like a dark gel that adds just a layer of color.” A final shopper with an immune disease wrote how she tested other mascaras that led to thin, sparse lashes, noting how this mascara made their “lashes look lush and full,” which has become a “game changer.”

