It’s not often that what we use for makeup as teens accompanies Us into adulthood. We tend to upgrade the drugstore classics we once depended on to more luxurious finds the second our wallet can officially afford it. But not always. According to Camilla Cabello, there’s one mascara that’s such a good drugstore find, it’s not worth switching to a higher-end brand.

The mascara that’s been in the “Havana” singer’s makeup bag since she was in her teen years is the L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara. In a 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cabello listed it as a product she would buy again. She said she’s been using it since she was just 14 years old because it’s “so good,” and “not clumpy” — and the shape of the brush makes her lashes “look fake”!

Get the L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara (originally $13) on sale for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

This iconic 24-hour wear mascara, whihc is also used by other stars like Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen, brings voluptuous volume and exceptional length to your lashes in just a few swipes. The brand says the powerful formula is able to give your lashes 20 times the volume and has a 98% lengthening effect. And just because it brings insane fullness to your lashes doesn’t mean it sacrifices on other things. It’s also infused with caring floral oil to help soften and condition the lashes. It has a no-flake, no-smudge, no-clump formula too.

Apart from its fanbase of celebrities, this mascara has a major shopper fanbase too. It’s racked up a whopping 50,300+ five-star ratings from shoppers, with thousands of reviews applauding it via written words. Much like Cabello, Amazon shoppers continuously buy this pick; over 4,000 tubes have been sold on Amazon in just this past month.

Confirming Cabello’s claim that they make her lashes look fake, this shopper compares them to falsies too. “I’ve been using it for at least a year and often get asked if I’m wearing extensions or falsies,” they said. “The mascara is great for volume, but also length.”

This reviewer replaced the luxury mascara they’d been using for 10 years because this mascara “blew it out of the waters.” “I literally looked like I had fake lashes the way it made them longer and fuller without clumping,” they said. “[It’s] seriously a game change for me.”

If you, like Cabello, rely on mascara for a “a little extra pep” in your step, you can find the Lash Paradise Mascara on sale right now for just $10!

See it: L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara (Originally $13) on sale for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

