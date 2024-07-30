Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Vitamins and supplements continue to gain momentum online as many of Us focus on improving our health and wellness from the inside out. Kourtney Kardashin‘s Lemme brand is one of our go-to picks. Not only are the gummies vegan and gluten-free, but they deliver so many different results. If you need help falling and staying asleep at night, there’s Lemme Sleep. Need an energy boost? The brand has a matcha-enriched supplement to help you recharge without leaving you sluggish. Now, the brand is back with another helpful option. Enter Lemme Wake Up.

The reality star-turned-wellness entrepreneur released her brand’s new energy-boosting gummies on July 23. Enriched with Caffeine and Bobusta Coffee Bean Extract, Lemme Wake Up enhances energy and alertness no matter the time of day. These vanilla cappuccino-flavored supplements enhance alertness and fight tiredness. You can use them if you need a boost during your workout or if you need help once the afternoon slump sets in.

Get the Lemme Wake Up gummies for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Best of all? Two Lemme Wake Up gummies are the equivalent of one cup of coffee. How amazing is that! Along with fast-acting results, these supplements are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and synthetic colors.

These gummies have been available for only a week and it’s already received rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. “Not only is the look, feel, and packaging of Lemme products nothing less than incredible, but these gummies are delicious and give me the perfect caffeine boost,” one five-star reviewer shared. “[The supplements have a] great texture as well – which is hard to master with gummies.”

Another customer revealed how well they worked during a workout. “[I’m] pleasantly surprised by the texture and flavor and the energy hit within 10 minutes,” they wrote. “I flew through my workout.”

There’s no telling when you’ll need an energy boost. Get a much-needed boost with Lemme Wake Up.

