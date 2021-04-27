Kristin Cavallari Chose These Iconic Rain Boots to Keep Her Dry

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Rain boots are some of the trickiest shoes to shop for. Many people either absolutely love them — or simply can’t stand them! But if you’re in the market for a classic pair that you can wear for years to come, one of the best brands to check out is Hunter!

You can count Kristin Cavallari as a fan of Hunter’s legendary rain boots — in fact, she just donned a pair in an adorable Instagram post from this past weekend. Best of all, you can score the same style of Hunter boots right now on sale for up to 35% off!

Get the Hunter Original Tall boots (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $98, available from Zappos!

The Uncommon James designer chose to wear Hunter’s Original Tall boots, teamed with black leggings and an oversized denim jacket for a relaxed (but chic) look! Tall rain boots can be tricky to wear because of how tight they may feel in the calf region, but that’s where Hunter truly stands out. These boots have an adjustable buckle right at the top that you can loosen or tighten to fit your legs perfectly. Chances are, you won’t experience any uncomfortable tightness, which is what can put a lot of people off from wearing this particular style.

Shoppers also note that the quality of the rubber used by Hunter makes these rain boots a cut above the rest! They say that these boots are made from “a more pliable, soft rubber” that’s easier to walk around in, but that definitely doesn’t take away from their durability either. These are the type of boots that will last you for an impressive amount of time. They’re a true investment!

Typically, getting your hands on a pair of these Hunter boots isn’t the most budget-friendly situation — but if you do want to get Cavallari’s rainy day vibe for a much lower price, now is your chance! Check out which colors you can snag for a serious discount at Zappos right now, and prepare to look stylish in even the most unsightly weather. Your rainy days might be a little bit brighter when you have a pair of these boots to rock!

