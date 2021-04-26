These $45 Mules Have the Same Vibe As Meghan Markle’s Designer Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting the look for less is somewhat of a talent that we pride ourselves in. As much as we love what our favorite celebrities are wearing, we definitely don’t like the crazy price tags that come with a lot of their stylish pieces. Amazon is a great place to look for the same styles that the stars are wearing for a fraction of the cost, and that brings Us to our latest find!

We noticed Meghan Markle wearing a chic pair of slip-on mules that not only looked comfortable but timelessly stylish! The problem? Her designer pair costs over $700, which is definitely out of our price range. But Amazon came through for Us yet again and we found a nearly identical pair for around $40!

These slip-on mule flats from MAYPIE might not be an exact replica of the shoes that Markle donned while out and about in Los Angeles, but the overall look and vibes that we’re getting from them are seriously spot on! They have the same pointed toe and sleek design that we were looking for, and best of all, their price tag won’t give Us any type of buyer’s remorse.

We love these types of shoes because wearing them is a breeze — all you have to do is slide your feet into them and you’re ready to go! They look great with a basic pair of jeans, sun dresses, skirts and so much more. They could even dress up a pair of sweatpants if you wanted to go that route!

The pair that Markle wore was white, and our version from MAYPIE also has a white pair available. But there are a ton of other color options to choose from, like camel brown, black and even a snakeskin pair! Choose whichever pair suits your style and get ready to look effortlessly chic on casual days, just like Meghan Markle herself!

