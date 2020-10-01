Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we had to pick out some underrated wardrobe essentials, we’d definitely have a few ideas. A white bodysuit, a fitted turtleneck, a colorful pair of sneakers and a midi wrap skirt would certainly all make the list. But what would take the number one spot? The honor could only be bestowed to one item: a denim shirt!

Denim shirts are always around, but do they get the appreciation and attention they deserve? We don’t think so. We all love our T-shirts and tank tops for how easy they are to style, but a denim shirt introduces just as much versatility to a closet, plus more. It’s casual, but can be dressed up in a flash — and it’s a must if you want to dress like a celeb. Need some inspiration? Kristin Cavallari is happy to provide!

See it! Scoop up the Levi’s Ultimate Western Shirt in Radio Starr at Amazon!

Cavallari wore this exact Levi’s top in this exact shade on Very Cavallari earlier this year, and now you can grab it for on Amazon! Holy cow. Not bad for a brand that seriously everyone knows and loves. When Cavallari wore this top, she went for the Canadian tuxedo look, proving exactly why the style is actually perfection when done right.

Cavallari’s outfit wasn’t quite as extreme as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s forever iconic denim couple look, but instead a more modern, everyday version that will stun in a totally different way. She simply let this top hang loose over a pair of light-wash jeans, finishing off the look with strappy sandals and her signature golden jewelry. We love!

See it! Scoop up the Levi’s Ultimate Western Shirt in Radio Starr at Amazon!

This top is made of mostly cotton and has a little bit of stretch to go along with its comfy, figure-grazing fit. It has a point collar and a front-button placket, with matching snap buttons on the cuffs of the long sleeves and on the two flap pockets on the chest. The denim is a light blue shade with hints of a darker shade peeking through at some of the seams and trim, and, bonus, this material can be tumbled dry!

Style this top any way you want. Button it all the way up and tuck it into a pencil skirt or unbutton it completely and let it hang loose over a little black dress or a tank top and jeans. Tie the ends and wear it over your bathing suit on the windy beach, or keep things loose, simple and chic à la Cavallari. Whatever you do, just make sure you grab it while it’s on sale!

Get the Levi’s Ultimate Western Shirt in Radio Starr (originally $60) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Levi’s here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!