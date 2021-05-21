We Found Nude Stilettos That Look Just Like a Pair Kristin Cavallari Wore

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There are certain shoes that are always going to look flawless, and one of those styles is the minimalist single-strap heel. It might seem relatively basic, but that’s why it’s survived and thrived for so long! They make a stylish statement when teamed with practically any outfit, and chances are, we’re all owned at least one pair in our fashion lifetimes.

If you’re not particularly feeling the vibe, you can give the heel some trendy modifications to make it feel more current. Naturally, Kristin Cavallari is all over it, and recently took to her Instagram Stories to show off her sleek pair. We’re not sure where she bought her sky-high heels, but we found an option that’s nearly identical from Zappos if you want to score the same look!

Right now, it’s all about the squared-toe shoe, and when we inspected the Uncommon James designer’s Instagram, we noticed that her pair of classic heels had a slightly square style. They also have a timeless, sleek design thanks the single strap across the toe and a supportive strap around the ankle — not to mention the ultra-thin high heel. These Nine West heels from Zappos also offer all of those details, and they’re even available in a similar nude shade just like Cavallari’s pair!

These shoes have a platform, which is a handy hack that any aspiring Carrie Bradshaw should look for. Platforms make heels feel less uncomfortable, and considering these measure in at over four inches, you’ll need all the extra support you can get! If you suffer from frequent foot pain, they may not be the best choice — but there’s no denying how show-stopping they are. You can rock them with literally every color of the rainbow, and they look stunning with everything from basic jeans to a gorgeous evening gown!

If you’re in need of a versatile pair of heels for the summer months, these are definitely the ones to get! When you don’t know what shoes to wear to a wedding or another formal occasion, or simply want to make your casual outfit feel a little more dressed up, you can always reach for these heels. Even though they’re simple, this style obviously has the Kristin Cavallari stamp of approval — so you know we’re in agreement!

