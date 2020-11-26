Kristin Cavallari Uses This Incredible Clay Cleanser to Avoid Botox

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

What’s the key to keeping fine lines and wrinkles at bay? While many of Hollywood’s hottest celebs have turned to Botox as a preventative measure, Kristin Cavallari reaches for an everyday product that helps her maintain a youthful radiance — even in the middle of her whirlwind year.

“I have yet to do any Botox — my goal is to never get Botox,” the 33-year-old Uncommon James founder previously told Us Weekly in 2017. “My mom has never done anything with her skin and she looks great, so hopefully I’ll be OK, but that’s my goal. I’m going to do everything I can to not get any injections.”

Instead of making a trip to the dermatologist to tame the signs of oncoming wrinkles, Cavallari’s biggest beauty secrets are filled with simple — but effective — hacks to give her a naturally gorgeous glow. As part of her daily morning routine, the Hills alum always keeps Sunday Riley’s Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser stocked to round out her impressive skincare regimen.

“I’ve always been prone to breakouts, but Sunday Riley’s clay face wash helps keep my skin clear,” the former MTV personality said in 2017.

The soft, plant-based cleanser is kind to skin while pulling out impurities and imperfections, leaving your face feeling hydrated and clear. Despite its extremely gentle touch, the product packs a powerful punch and visibly reduces pore size after just a few uses. French green clay, bentonite clay and white clay latch onto dirt, oil, pollution and makeup as rice oil esters wash away any sign of dehydration, protecting even the most sensitive skin.

“Best product for clogged pores I’ve ever used. Gentle for my sensitive skin, smooth texture. Many facial products burn my sensitive skin, except for this,” one reviewer raved about Sunday Riley’s sensational soap, while another fan noted that when it comes to this cleanser, “a little goes a long way.”

Sunday Riley doles out doses of clean (and green!) skincare by using balancing botanicals in their safe, non-irritating formulas. Without the addition of harsh chemicals, the brand put an emphasis on water-soluble, skin-protecting ingredients rich with antioxidants to calm and nourish the skin. The Ceramic Slip Cleanser draws out a healthy-looking complexion in minutes: simply rinse with warm water to reveal fresh, moisturized skin or leave it on a little longer as a makeshift mask treatment.

Cavallari isn’t the only one who’s blown away by Sunday Riley’s luscious cleanser — skincare savants are rushing to add the gentle giant to their lists of daily essentials. “It is silky smooth and leaves my face feeling so clean,” one reviewer noted. “It lathers really nicely, without leaving my face dry. I use it day and night!”

