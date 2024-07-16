Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s get one thing straight: The weather so far this summer has been very, very hot. One way to keep your skin from looking and feeling dry is to invest in a moisturizing face spray! Kyle Richards, known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is known for her chic fashion sense and radiant skin. We found her favorite facial spray — and it’s on Amazon Prime!

While doing an Amazon Live, Richards said she loves this face mist — which she stole from her sister, Kathy Hilton — because of its hydrating properties. “I have used this spray forever,” Richards said, “My sister Kathy used to always have this. My sister Kim and I would steal it from her. It felt very fancy many, many, many years ago. This has been around forever. I love to use it when I’m flying because your skin tends to get dried out. I use it over makeup, too.”

The Evian Facial Spray is an easy way to refresh your skin on the hottest day. Essentially, it’s an ultra-fine micro-droplet mist made of pure Evian water that hydrates and refreshes skin. Also, it’s healthy and nourishing to help your skin feel and look its best.

Get the Evian Facial Spray for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 15, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this spray, try spritzing it on before applying a moisturizer for an extra boost of hydration. Further, you could use it throughout the day to refresh and revive makeup. It’s really that simple!

In regards to this hydrating facial spray, a happy Amazon reviewer said, “I love love Evian facial spray. It makes your face feel hydrated and toned. Most of the time, I don’t even need an extra moisturizer. It’s the best stuff and lasts a while if you get the bigger one. You won’t be disappointed!” One more reviewer added, “My skin is very dry. This spray helps keep my skin fresh looking.”

Additionally, keeping your skin feeling light, refreshed and hydrated during the hottest months is essential to preventing signs of aging. If you need a new tool to help, this Richards-approved Evian face spray could do the trick!

