Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t know about you, but we’re counting down the days until Kyle Richards is back on our screens for the new season of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. We’ve been waiting with bated breath until the show returns to the small screen, but Richards has kept Us in the loop on everything from her love a compact travel bag to BTS news on the upcoming season of RHOB during her Amazon Livestreams.

On Tuesday, August 13, the RHOB dished on her favorite summer accessories and spilled the tea on the upcoming season. Richards admitted that filming went “very well” on some days and others were “really bad.” She also revealed that Erika Jaye was her biggest ally this season. “Erika,” she said. “Always unwavering support and you know she’s always been there for me and she’s always been a trustworthy friend and a big supporter. So, I always appreciate her so much.”

Along with spilling the tea on the show, she shared affordable summer accessories that she loves, ranging from viral sunglasses to a $9 Boho-style hand-woven travel bag that’s perfect for end-of-summer travel.

Get the Lsxia Hand-Woven Makeup Bag for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication August 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Lsxia Hand-Woven Makeup Bag is tiny but mighty. The $9 bag is clear and perfect for stashing essentials like sunscreen and lip gloss when you’re having fun beach days. You can also use it to store travel-friendly products while jet-setting ahead of Labor Day.

The clear bag features fun letter patches and comes with a smooth zipper closure. You can snag the luxe-looking chenille lettering patches in phrases like “stuff,” “fun,” “travel” and “sun.” It’s great for back-to-school too. Parents with high schoolers and college-aged children can use these to stash on-the-go toiletries and necessities.

Along with Richards’ co-sign, this bag is a hit with Amazon shoppers. “I find it hard to find a cosmetic bag that actually fits most sunscreens/tanning oil bottles,” one five-star reviewer began. “This one fits them all and you can actually fit a couple of them in there, which I’ve found hard to find. [I] also love that it’s clear so I can see without digging around.”

Another five-star shopper agreed about the convenience and compact size. “This bag is the perfect size to fit sunscreen, chapstick, and anything else you want to protect in your beach bag,” the customer explained.

Whether you’re heading to the beach or gearing up for back-to-school season, you can’t go wrong with a small, but mighty travel bag to store essentials. This celeb-approved style is a great option. Best of all? It only costs $9!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Lsxia Hand-Woven Makeup Bag for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication August 14, 2024, but are subject to change.