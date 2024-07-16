Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Travis and Jason Kelce may be all over the news, but we’re here to argue that Kylie Kelce (Jason’s wife) is the favorite. Fans love her down-to-earth routines and family life. Recently, we learned she uses a drugstore mascara you can get at Amazon, when she shared her beauty products with The Strategist in an interview!

“I’ve been using this since high school when I started wearing makeup,” Kelce said. “I’m not a makeup-every-day person, but I have to have mascara. I will not wear any other brand. If I forget to pack it, I can just run into any local pharmacy, and it’s usually there. The orange tube is my tried and true because it gives me volume. One time in a pinch I had to get the green one, which was just fine. I’m not being mean about that one, but the orange is top-tier.”

The CoverGirl Lashblast Mascara volumizes lashes with its smooth, clump-free formula. The unique spin-shape brush evenly coats and separates each lash, so it gives an even application with every swipe. Better yet, the application leaves lashes with 10 times the volume instantly! CoverGirl mascara is Leaping Bunny Certified by Cruelty-Free International, which confirms its formula has never been tested on animals.

Over 1,000 shoppers have purchased this mascara in the past month. And over 31,000 have praised its formula with a five-star rating. Many like how easy it is to apply, while many others love its separating abilities.

“Great mascara…easy to put on, not clumpy and sticky,” another explained. “Put one layer on its nice add another layer they get thicker…won’t run and only comes off when I take it off!!”

“I have used this mascara for many years,” a final five-star reviewer wrote . “I always get compliments on my eyelashes and asked what I use. When I tell them that what brand I use they are impressed that it is not the high dollar fancy named mascaras that are on the market today.”

Hurry and stock up on the mascara since it has a history of being out of stock! For these visible results for under $10, how can you not add it to your cart?

