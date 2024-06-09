Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: keeping your beauty routine fresh and exciting can be tedious. From eye shadow to blush to mascara, adding some newness into your makeup process can give your look a boost! Kathy Hilton, known for being the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton and starring on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has an affinity for chic clothing and radiant makeup. We found her favorite mascara — and it’s only $28 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Hilton said she loves this mascara because of its applicator. “Lancôme is known for its mascara,” Hilton told the publication. “Most people I know — even if they use makeup products from other brands — use Lancôme mascara. It adds volume, doesn’t flake, and I love the brush. I’m always trying the newest ones, and this is the latest and greatest. I have to say, it lasts a long time.”

The Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Full-Volume Waterproof Mascara will make you say goodbye to your tried and true favorite. What’s more, this option has an oversized applicator brush with a creamy formula that helps bring the drama and won’t smudge, smear or clump.

Get the Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Full-Volume Waterproof Mascara for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 9, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this mascara, you would swipe over your eyelashes and keep tracing over them to make sure they’re coated — it’s as simple as that!

While discussing and reviewing this mascara, one Amazon reviewer said, “I have been using this brand and this exact mascara for many years! Excellent quality proven over the years!” Another reviewer noted, “This is the best mascara you can buy, makes your lashes long and it has good ingredients.”

All in all, having a trusty mascara is essential for any makeup queen! If you want to try a new option, this Kathy Hilton-approved mascara could become your next beauty gem!

