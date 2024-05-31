Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I love wearing mascara to give my lashes that extra oomph they need for the day. Whether I’m bare-faced or going full glam, mascara completes my look. I love how mascara gives my eyes a more dramatic look. If you’re like me, admiring A-list stars’ beauty looks, you’ll notice makeup artists and celebrities swear by the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara.

Don’t just take my word for it — listen to the experts! Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John, used this very mascara to perfect Queen B’s look at Coachella. And it’s not just him. Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle also swears by this magic wand, using it for Blake Lively’s stunning Met Gala 2018 look.

Get the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara (originally $13) for $9 at Amazon.

The L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara is designed to bring your lashes full volume and length without smudging, clumping or flaking. The result after applying one coat will make people ask if you’re wearing falsies. Infused with many flower oils, this mascara softens and conditions your lashes too.

This mascara has been on a waitlist and has a slew of A-list celebs who love it. Thanks to its lash effect, over 82,000 shoppers have given this five-stars. Reviewers rave that this is “the best mascara” and “just one coat stands out enough.” They also shared that it “feels like a more expensive mascara” and gives you “the look of having false lashes.” So, make sure to grab your pocketbooks. This celeb-loved mascara will work its magic, giving your lashes full volume!

