This Kelly Rowland-Approved Mascara Is Only $27 at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is a time for fun makeup changes, but it can also be a time to reinvigorate your tried and true classics. Whether you need a new signature lipstick color or an eye-catching blush, now is the time to plan your change. Although mascara is universal, it could be the perfect way to add a new pop to your look. Kelly Rowland, known for being a member of one of the best-selling girl groups, Destiny’s Child, knows how to have a bold makeup moment. We found her favorite mascara for only $27 at Walmart!

In an interview with People, Rowland said this mascara hooked her after one use. “Let me tell you something about this mascara,” Rowland told the publication. “I tried one time. I’d curled my lashes and put this one before I was going to put a lash on, and I looked and said, ‘I’m not putting this lash on!’ It just coated and extended my lashes so beautifully and naturally – and it comes off so easily.”

Related: It’s Time for a New Mascara — Get 1 of These Bestsellers for Up to 40% Off Mascara just might be the best makeup product out there. It doesn’t cover up your skin like foundation and concealer — rather, it enhances your natural beauty, brightening the eyes and illuminating your entire face. Applying mascara feels like applying a coat of high-quality sleep; you look alive, spry and ready to take on the […]

This Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara will elevate your beauty routine. If you didn’t know, Kevyn Aucoin was a renowned makeup artist in the ‘90s who primed and beautified the faces of celebs like Janet Jackson, Madonna, Cher, Tina Turner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Whitney Houston, Liza Minelli, Vanessa Williams and many more during his heyday. Now, his legacy lives on through his eponymous beauty label. So, trust Us, you’re in good hands!

This mascara is a volumizing, long-lasting option that’s smudge-, drip- and flake-free formula for an alternative that checks off plenty of boxes. It has a thin spool for detailed precision.

Get the Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara for $27 at Walmart!

To use this mascara, you would take the brush applicator and swipe the mascara across your lashes to amplify and add dimension.

While reviewing and gushing over this mascara, a Walmart reviewer said, “This is the best mascara out there! It washes off easily and applies better than any other mascara. It’s the tubing that makes the difference.”

One more reviewer added, “I have tried every mascara in the world, seeking a product that would not smudge under my eyes. This is the only mascara I have found that looks beautiful and is not clumpy. It doesn’t smudge but will wash off easily with water. I will never use another mascara again.”

When it comes to beauty, everyone wants to look their best. If you’re looking for a way to add more volume to your lashes and makeup, this Kelly Rowland-approved mascara could help!

See it: Get the Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara for $27 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Kevyn Aucoin Beauty here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!

Related: 15 Items to Nail a Simple Mom-Approved Makeup Routine Listen, we know that being a mom is tough — it is a full-time job after all… on top of your full-time job. That said, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice feeling and looking good to take care of your family. Makeup is a quick and easy way to boost confidence, and there are plenty of […]