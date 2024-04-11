17 Beauty Products I’ve Been Loving Lately

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the perks of my job as a beauty content creator and writer is getting to sample so many amazing products. At this point, my bathroom is basically a drugstore with every cabinet overflowing with cosmetics (I’m not complaining!). Since I’m lucky enough to try a ton of makeup, skincare and haircare, I’ve discovered some hidden gems and holy grails that are now essentials in my beauty routine.

Here are all the beauty products I’ve been loving lately! Keep in mind I have very sensitive skin, so these items are gentle and soothing.

1. Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Water Cream is like a softer, lighter version of the beauty brand’s cult-favorite Magic Cream. This gel-cream moisturizer drenches your skin in dewy hydration for a silky-smooth finish — just $100!

2. The Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum helps lock in moisture for a glass skin glow. Apply after moisturizer and before makeup — just $32!

3. If you’re tired of waking up to tired-looking eyes, then try this Tarte Fake Awake eyeliner! Simply line your lower water line with this nude eyeliner and watch your eyes instantly open up — just $24!

4. I wore this Marc Jacobs Wild Daisy perfume out for the first time over the weekend, and I got endless compliments! Plus, this floral bottle is the prettiest perfume I’ve ever seen — just $90!

5. Protect your skin from the sun with the Naked Sundays Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Perfecting Priming Lotion! This top-rated product coats your complexion in a thick layer of sunscreen without any white cast — originally $24, now just $19!

6. Want shiny strands just like Jennifer Aniston? Then shop this restoring shampoo from the Friends alum’s longtime colorist, Michael Canalé — just $39!

7. This viral Pixi On-the-Go Blush actually lives up to the hype! This blush stick glides on your skin like a dream, leaving your cheeks with a flushed glow — just $18!

8. Skip the shower and spritz some Eva NYC Invisible Dry Shampoo instead! Shoppers say this hair product is “amazing” — just $14!

9. Get the best of both worlds with the Chi Better Together Hairspray! This dual-mist spray allows you to choose between the “Good” option for a natural hold and the “Great” option for a stronger hold — originally $26, now just $18!

10. My fashion editor friend Savannah raves about this Aestura Ato Barrier 365 Cream! And according to one customer, this moisturizer “beats [the] most expensive creams” — just $32!

11. Ever wish you could lock your eyeshadow in place to prevent fallout? Enter: Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potion! This product is like makeup glue, and one tube lasts for such a long time — just $28!

12. After hearing everyone gush about the Summer Fridays lip balm, I had to try it out for myself. And now, I can’t live without this juicy, non-sticky gloss — just $24!

13. Whenever I want to chisel my jawline and contour my facial features, I reach for my Skinny Confidential Face Massager. This skincare tool helps tighten skin with a cooling effect — just $99!

14. I swear by Supergoop’s Glowscreen as my dewy makeup base, but now I’m obsessed with the brand’s Protectint skin tint with SPF 50! It’s officially my new lightweight foundation — just $44!

15. The Sol de Janeiro hair and body fragrance mist in light pink (’68) is an affordable alternative of the luxurious Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume. It smells divine — just $24!

16. As an LA girlie, I can confidently say that the Smashbox Halo Palette in Back to Cali gives you that sun-kissed California glow. I gasped when I first used this bronzer and blush palette, because it made my complexion look gorgeous — just $45!

17. Ashley Tisdale isn’t just an actress and singer — she’s also the founder of Being Frenshe! I’m a big fan of the wellness brand’s eau de perfume, especially the cashmere vanilla scent — originally $30, now just $24!