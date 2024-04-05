11 Bestselling Drugstore Beauty Products — Starting at Just $6

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve been buying my beauty products at the drugstore since I first started wearing makeup back in middle school! And I still swear by these skincare staples from budget-friendly brands. In fact, I often reach for these affordable essentials over luxury alternatives.

Below are 11 drugstore beauty bestsellers from Amazon that won’t break the bank. Get your glam on with these cult-favorite finds!

L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

I’ves aid it before and I’ll say it again: Lumi Glotion is a holy grail beauty product. This silky-smooth formula works as a primer, skin tint and highlighter. I’m seriously obsessed!

Was $17 You Save 24% On Sale: $13 See It!

NYX Butter Gloss

This NYX Butter Gloss is the no. 1 bestseller in lip gloss on Amazon! Choose from dozens of different shades with yummy flavors.

$6.00 See It!

Olay Super Serum

Packed with powerful ingredients, this Olay Super Serum leaves your skin feeling dewy and hydrated. It’s a 2023 Allure Best of Beauty award winner!

Was $35 You Save 14% On Sale: $30 See It!

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer

With over 200,000 reviews on Amazon, this Maybelline concealer is the no. 1 bestseller in concealers and neutralizing makeup on Amazon! Shoppers say this product helps erase dark circles and brighten under-eyes.

Was $11 You Save 18% On Sale: $9 See It!

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Looking to lengthen your lashes? Then you need to try this Maybelline Sky High mascara, which dramatically lifts eyelashes without clumping or flaking.

$9.00 See It!

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Aquaphor does it all! This multi-purpose product heals dry and cracked skin like magic. So many brightens, blurs imperfections, smoothens, enhances, call Aquaphor their go-to lip product.

Was $14 You Save 29% On Sale: $10 See It!

Maybelline Dream Fresh Hydrating BB Cream

One product, eight benefits! This Maybelline BB cream hydrates, brightens, blurs, smoothens, enhances and protects with SPF 30.

Was $9 You Save 11% On Sale: $8 See It!

NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil

This NYC eyeliner is the no. 1 bestseller in eyeliner on Amazon! Look more alert and open your eyes by lining your lower water line with this nude shade.

$8.00 See It!

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

The e.l.f. Power Grip Primer is so iconic that Jennifer Coolidge even appeared in an ad for the beauty product — the actress said that this primer makes her skin look like a baby dolphin!

Was $10 You Save 10% On Sale: $9 See It!

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

Morning or night, this CeraVe PM lotion will leave your skin smooth and hydrated. This formula is ultra-lightweight and gentle, so it’s great for sensitive skin.

Was $20 You Save 30% On Sale: $14 See It!

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Face Wipes

Remove makeup on the go with these makeup remover face wipes! Throw these wipes in your gym bag for post-workout or your carry-on for travel.

Was $14 You Save 29% On Sale: $10 See It!