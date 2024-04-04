Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Jenna Lyons, previously the executive creative director and president of J.Crew and now Real Housewives of New York City star, is known for her identifiable style.
One of the elements of her iconic style that she’s rarely seen without is her classic red lip, which she manages to always make ever so chic and sophisticated. Out of the thousands of red lipsticks in the world, her favorite is the bestselling, $15 Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick.
Get the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick for just $15 at Sephora!
This lipstick comes in over 60 shades, but Lyons’ lip color of choice is Always Red, which is a classic matte red. The lipstick provides a full-coverage finish, has a liquid formula and doubles as a lip stain too. It also promises a long-wear formula, of which Lyons can confirm (Today) “does not come off, not at all.”
Another reason it’s likely a favorite is because of its ability to glide on smoothly and easily. This is thanks to its brilliant formulation, infused with avocado oil, which makes it silky and non-sticky, ensuring that it won’t dry out your lips after hours of use. Wear it for both everyday life and date nights!
According to Lyons, her inbox is constantly bombarded with messages asking where exactly she got her lipstick from. “I get asked about my red lipstick all the time,” she said. But she is no longer gatekeeping! You can get her noteworthy red lip look for just $15 on Sephora.
