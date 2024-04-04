Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jenna Lyons, previously the executive creative director and president of J.Crew and now Real Housewives of New York City star, is known for her identifiable style.

One of the elements of her iconic style that she’s rarely seen without is her classic red lip, which she manages to always make ever so chic and sophisticated. Out of the thousands of red lipsticks in the world, her favorite is the bestselling, $15 Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick.

Get the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick for just $15 at Sephora!

Related: Plump It Up With Our Favorite Hydrating Lip Balms and Masks When you’re in the mood to spruce up your look, you might turn to a different eyeshadow, a bright pair of shoes, a whole new outfit or, on the extreme end, an entirely new wardrobe. But the answer to a fresh look might be right before your eyes — or should we say right before […]

This lipstick comes in over 60 shades, but Lyons’ lip color of choice is Always Red, which is a classic matte red. The lipstick provides a full-coverage finish, has a liquid formula and doubles as a lip stain too. It also promises a long-wear formula, of which Lyons can confirm (Today) “does not come off, not at all.”

Another reason it’s likely a favorite is because of its ability to glide on smoothly and easily. This is thanks to its brilliant formulation, infused with avocado oil, which makes it silky and non-sticky, ensuring that it won’t dry out your lips after hours of use. Wear it for both everyday life and date nights!

Related: Dry Lips? This Hydrating Korean Lip Oil Is Just $12 and Has Almost 9K 5-Star Reviews Spring is almost here, and the weeks of the transitional season change can often wreak havoc on our skin — and, most importantly, our lips! Whether you prefer lip balms or oils, keeping your lips in tip-top shape is important. If you don’t, it can lead to cracked — and, in extreme cases, bleeding lips. […]

According to Lyons, her inbox is constantly bombarded with messages asking where exactly she got her lipstick from. “I get asked about my red lipstick all the time,” she said. But she is no longer gatekeeping! You can get her noteworthy red lip look for just $15 on Sephora.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick for just $15 at Sephora!

Related: Drench Your Lips in Fruit Juicy Moisture Overnight for a Healthy Pout If you’re the type of person who deals with dry, cracked lips often, you’ve no doubt looked for a way to heal your pout without having to reapply lip balm every hour or so. You can achieve this with emollients like Aquaphor, of course, but sometimes it doesn’t do the trick, either. Luckily, a sleeping […]